For the first time in franchise history, the Miami Dolphins will be adding a special patch to their uniform. The team announced on Thursday that each player will be wearing a patch this year that will honor Don Shula. The former Dolphins coach died in May at 90.

Shula spent most of his legendary NFL coaching career in Miami where he racked up 257 regular season wins. When he retired in after the 1995 season, Shula had a total of 33 seasons under his belt (with Baltimore and Miami) and 347 wins, including the postseason. Shula's win total still stands as the all-time NFL record and it's the number that the Dolphins will be honoring on their uniform.

During his 26 seasons in Miami, Shula won two Lombardi Trophies, 17 playoff games while also leading his 1972 team to the only perfect record in NFL history (17-0). Overall, Shula led the Dolphins to five Super Bowls.

After Shula passed away, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wanted to make sure the team paid tribute to the coaching legend this season.

"We are proud to continue honoring his historic life and legacy with a patch that is emblematic of his success on the football field as the winningest coach in our league's history," Ross said.

The patch is a big deal for the Dolphins, and that's because the team has never worn one before. Although the Dolphins have worn special helmet decals multiple times -- including last season, when they wore stickers to honor Nick Buoniconti and Jim Langer -- this will be the first time that the team has added a commemorative patch.

The patch will be worn for the first time in Week 1, and although it will only be worn by players, the coaching staff and team personnel will also he honoring Shula by wearing a pin on the sideline.