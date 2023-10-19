Vic Fangio has some familiarity with the Philadelphia Eagles organization, even if he was only with the team for two weeks. The Eagles hired Fangio as a consultant in preparation for Super Bowl LVII, helping the team's defense prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs' offense -- which he faced twice a year as the Denver Broncos head coach.

Even though Fangio -- now the Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator -- was helping out the Eagles offense, he claims he has no intel how to stop them.

"Not a lot. I was giving them more information than they were giving me," Fangio said, via a team transcript. "That's kind of the way it turned out. If there is any advantage to be had by me being there last year, it is in their favor."

Fangio said his experience as a consultant doesn't give him an edge on how to stop an Eagles offense that's second in yards per game (395.0). The Eagles are second in yards per possession (37.6) and seventh in points per possession (2.32), ranking fifth in points per game (25.8).

This is with Jalen Hurts having seven interceptions, one more than he had all of last year (six). Hurts has completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,542 yards with seven touchdowns and seven interceptions for an 84.7 rating, so his passing numbers are significantly down. He still has 253 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Hurts is on pace for 5,085 combined yards (passing and rushing) and 34 combined touchdowns this season, despite the eight giveaways he has this year. He's still the player the Dolphins have to stop.

"He has no weaknesses. So that's a strength," Fangio said. "I've always liked him. I told Howie (Eagles general manager Howie Roseman) back in '21 he had his quarterback. Very strong. Obviously, his running ability is tops. Gives them an extra guy in the run game, makes it hard to defend. Excellent scrambler. Great leader. It's hard to find fault with him."

The Eagles reiterated Fangio's statement: He was giving them information, not the other way around.

"We didn't give him all the secrets," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "I asked him for his help.

"Obviously when he was around last year during the end of the season, that was a unique opportunity to have a guy help us look at some different things the way a defensive coach's perspective on it. Then Jonathan (Gannon) being able to bounce some things off of him and me being able to bounce some things off him as the head coach.

"I really value the relationship that I was able to develop with Coach Fangio. Great person. Great football mind. We know we're going to have our hands full with any Vic Fangio-coached defense."

Of course, the questions will be how the Eagles defense is going to stop the Dolphins offense this week. The Eagles should be able to score with the Dolphins, even with the well-respected Fangio in charge.