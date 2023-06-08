New Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio consulted with the Eagles during the 2022 season, and it turns out he might've landed a permanent job in Philadelphia if not for Jonathan Gannon's polarizing departure. Weeks after ESPN indicated the Cardinals' hiring of Gannon affected the Eagles' succession plan, Fangio admitted Thursday it's "possible" he would've otherwise been in Philly.

"That's possible," he told reporters, "but I won't -- I'll neither confirm nor deny it."

ESPN's Adam Schefter previously speculated that Fangio had been the Eagles' top target for a potential coordinator vacancy after the 2022 season. Gannon, meanwhile, proclaimed after Philly's NFC Championship victory that he would return in 2023, only to then reportedly field an impermissible phone call from the Cardinals, who sought to interview him for their open head coaching job. Weeks later, Gannon left for Arizona's top job, while Fangio had already agreed to become the Dolphins' new coordinator.

The Eagles went on to hire former Seahawks assistant Sean Desai as their new DC, but they "weren't comfortable" with the way Arizona and Gannon teamed up, per Schefter, leading to a draft-day resolution that saw the Cardinals swap third-round picks with the Eagles as a result of tampering.

Fangio, 64, could be key to Miami taking a step forward as a playoff contender in 2023, but sticking with the Eagles would've allowed him a hometown reunion of sorts. The former Broncos head coach is originally from Dunsmore, Pennsylvania, and went to East Stroudsburg, just 100 miles from Philadelphia.