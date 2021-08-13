Plenty of preseason NFL football will take place this weekend, and the action will get started at Soldier Field on Saturday when the Miami Dolphins will visit the Chicago Bears. Both teams are looking to improve after missing the playoffs last season. Miami has a roster full of new talent, but that won't make coming out on top easy. Several players on the Bears' roster have something to prove as Chicago begins to narrow down its quarterback competition between veteran Andy Dalton and rookie Justin Fields.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field. Chicago is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Bears vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points is 35.5.

White, a CBS Sports fantasy and gambling editor, ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span. He's also 32-23-1 on picks involving the Bears.

Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Dolphins vs. Bears:

Dolphins vs. Bears spread: Bears -3.5

Dolphins vs. Bears over-under: 35.5 points

Dolphins vs. Bears money line: Bears -175, Dolphins +155

MIA: Dolphins were 11- 5 against the spread last season

CHI: Bears were 8-8 against the spread last season



Why the Dolphins can cover

The Dolphins have enjoyed plenty of preseason success since Brian Flores took over the team, going 3-1 in preseason matchups under his watch. Matt Nagy, on the other hand, is 0-3 in preseason matchups.

Miami's depth is one key advantage. Unlike Chicago, the Dolphins have an established quarterback hierarchy with Tua Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett. Tagovailoa got comfortable with DeVante Parker, Mike Gesicki, and Myles Gaskin last season and has a reliable backup who can take over when his night is over. It's unclear what the snap counts will look like for Chicago's three-headed monster, but none of them seem well-equipped to take on an elite secondary. There's a chance the Bears will let Justin Fields loose, but there's no telling with the rookie at this point. If Chicago rests David Montgomery and Allen Robinson, it won't have much else to move the chains.

Why the Bears can cover

The Bears have long been a solid defensive team because of their ability to win battles in the trenches. Mucking the game up could tip the scales in favor of the home team. Few players generate pressure like Khalil Mack, and both teams have middling offenses.

Nagy hasn't been able to rack up wins in Chicago, but he is 4-5 against the spread in his last nine preseason games. Preseason games usually aren't shootouts, and home-field advantage could help the Bears edge out the team that's more talented on paper.

How to make Dolphins vs. Bears picks

White has analyzed this matchup from all angles, and we can tell you he's leaning under on the point total.

Who wins Dolphins vs. Bears? And which critical X-factor makes one side of the spread a must back? Visit SportsLine now to see R.J. White's Dolphins vs. Bears picks, all from the NFL expert on a 32-23-1 roll on picks involving Chicago, and find out.