Dolphins vs. Bengals: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Dolphins vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Cincinnati @ Miami
Current Records: Cincinnati 1-13; Miami 3-11
What to Know
The Miami Dolphins are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 31.07 points per game in their game on Sunday. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the matchup prepared for a fight.
The contest between the Dolphins and the New York Giants last week was not a total blowout, but with the Dolphins falling 36-20, it was darn close. The Dolphins' defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of WR DeVante Parker, who snatched two receiving TDs, and QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who passed for two TDs and 279 passing yards on 41 attempts in addition to picking up 33 yards on the ground. Parker didn't help his team much against the New York Jets two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.
Meanwhile, Cincinnati's and the New England Patriots' matchup last week was up for grabs at halftime, but Cincinnati was thoroughly outmatched in the second half. Cincinnati has to be aching after a bruising 34-13 loss to New England. Cincinnati's defeat came about despite a quality game from RB Joe Mixon, who picked up 136 yards on the ground on 25 carries.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Miami is worst in the league in touchdowns allowed, with 47 on the season. But the Bengals are stumbling into the contest with the fewest overall touchdowns in the NFL, having accrued only 19 on the season. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Dolphins are a slight 1-point favorite against the Bengals, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: 47
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Cincinnati have won both of the games they've played against Miami in the last five years.
- Oct 07, 2018 - Cincinnati 27 vs. Miami 17
- Sep 29, 2016 - Cincinnati 22 vs. Miami 7
