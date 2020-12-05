The Cincinnati Bengals will take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 7-4 overall and 3-2 at home, while the Bengals are 2-8-1 overall and 0-5-1 on the road. The Dolphins have won six of their past seven games. The Bengals have lost three consecutive games.

Dolphins vs. Bengals spread: Dolphins -10.5

Dolphins vs. Bengals over-under: 42.5 points

Dolphins vs. Bengals money line: Miami -550, Cincinnati 425

What you need to know about the Dolphins

The Dolphins rolled past the New York Jets this past Sunday with a 20-3 win on the road. Miami has its best record after 12 games since the 2003 season. It was a rebound victory after the Dolphins had a five-game winning streak snapped in the previous week. Ryan Fitzpatrick completed 24 of 39 passes for 257 yards and two TDs vs. zero INTs. He passed for 419 yards and four TDs vs. an INT for 103 rating in the last meeting, a 38-35 Dolphins overtime win on December 22, 2019. Tua Tagovailoa missed last week's game with a thumb injury. He is listed as questionable for Week 13 and it is uncertain who will start at quarterback vs. Cincinnati.

DeVante Parker led the team with eight catches for a season-high 119 yards last week. He had five catches for 111 yards and a TD in the last meeting. Mike Gesicki had 82 yards and two TDs in the last meeting. At running back this week, Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and DeAndre Washington (hamstring) are doubtful. Matt Breida is on the COVID-19 list. It is uncertain if Myles Gaskin will be activated from injured reserve for Sunday's game. Xavien Howard leads the NFL with seven INTs. The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Bengals, 16-7.

What you need to know about the Bengals

Meanwhile, the Bengals lost to the Giants by a score of 19-17. Brandon Allen threw one interception and fumbled the ball once with only one TD pass while averaging 4.69 yards per passing attempt in his first start of the season. The fumble came on a potential game-winning drive with 57 seconds left. Cincinnati generated just 155 yards of total offense. The Dolphins enter this week's game with only 13 passing touchdowns allowed, second best in the league.

Giovani Bernard had 49 scrimmage yards (32 rushing) last week. He has 484 scrimmage yards this season (261 receiving). Tee Higgins led the team with five catches for 44 yards and a TD last week. He has a TD catch in two of his past three games. Higgins has five-plus catches in five of his last six. He ranks second among rookies in receiving yards (673), and is third in catches (48) and receiving TDs (five). The Bengals have won two of the past three meetings with the Dolphins.

