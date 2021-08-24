Week 3 of the 2021 NFL preseason rolls on Sunday with a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins. The Bengals, coming off a 4-11-1 campaign in 2020, have yet to play quarterback Joe Burrow this preseason while he works his way back from an ACL injury. The Dolphins, 10-6 last season, hope to be serious AFC contenders behind sophomore quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and several other exciting young playmakers on offense. You can stream your local market NFL on CBS game with Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as a 1.5-point road favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Bengals odds, while the over-under for total points is 35.



How to watch Dolphins vs. Bengals

Date: Sunday, Aug. 29

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Preseason Week 3 NFL picks for Bengals vs. Dolphins

Before you tune in to Sunday's Dolphins vs. Bengals game, you need to see the NFL picks from R.J. White. White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports and SportsLine, ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span.

It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. White is also on a 34-21 run on his picks involving Cincinnati, returning almost $1,100 on those selections. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Bengals vs. Dolphins, White is backing the Dolphins to cover the spread. Miami had one of the biggest offensive performances of the preseason when it dropped 37 points on the Falcons in Week 2. Tagovailoa threw for 183 yards and a touchdown, while backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett was a perfect 8-of-8 passing for 99 yards and a score. Three players recorded at least three catches, including receiver Jaylen Waddle, the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cincinnati, meanwhile, hasn't cracked 20 points in either preseason matchup. The Bengals are coming off an uninspiring 17-13 loss against the Washington Football Team in Week 2.

"I don't expect many points on the Cincinnati side, so Miami should be able to put this one away by the fourth quarter and keep us from a sweat," White told SportsLine.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

