Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase formed one of the most prolific quarterback-receiver duos in college football, and they will share an NFL field for the first time on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Miami Dolphins at 4 p.m. ET as one of the final Week 3 games of NFL preseason. This will mark Burrow's first competitive action since tearing his ACL last season, while Chase, who has struggled with drops early on, is hoping they can rekindle the magic they had at LSU. While Burrow will be a go, Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will sit out with an impressive preseason already under his belt. You can stream your local market NFL on CBS game with Paramount+ and watch on any device.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Caesars Sportsbook lists Cincinnati as a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Bengals odds, while the over-under for total points is 36.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Bengals

Date: Sunday, Aug. 29

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Preseason Week 3 NFL picks for Bengals vs. Dolphins

Before you tune in to Sunday's Dolphins vs. Bengals game, you need to see the NFL picks from R.J. White. White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports and SportsLine, ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span.

It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. White is also on a 34-21 run on his picks involving Cincinnati, returning almost $1,100 on those selections. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Bengals vs. Dolphins, White is backing the Dolphins (+1.5) to cover the spread. Jacoby Brissett is one of the top backup quarterbacks in the league, so there's not a precipitous drop-off from Tagovailoa. Also, the Dolphins are more reliant on their defense than their offense since that side of the ball is coach Brian Flores' specialty. After Miami finished last in scoring defense for the first time in franchise history in 2019, the team jumped up to sixth last season.

As for the Bengals, with Chase's struggles and Burrow seeing his first live-action in nine months, their shaky offense should have a difficult time moving down the field on Sunday. Running back Joe Mixon has just three carries this preseason and is unlikely to see a dramatic increase in workload. The rest of Cincinnati's ground game doesn't offer much and has averaged under 3.9 yards per carry in the preseason.

"The Dolphins' offense looked outstanding against a lower-tier Falcons defense without much depth last week, and I expect more of the same in this matchup," White told SportsLine.

