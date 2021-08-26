Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa were part of one of college football's most intense rivalries. Now, the former SEC products will have the chance to face off on an NFL field for the first time. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals will host Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins as one of five Sunday games on the Week 3 NFL preseason schedule. Both 2020 NFL Draft class members had up-and-down rookie seasons, as Burrow's ended early due to an injury, while Tagovailoa's started late while he played second-fiddle to Ryan Fitzpatrick. You can stream your local market NFL on CBS game with Paramount+ and watch on any device.

Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. ET at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as a 1.5-point road favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Bengals odds, while the over-under for total points is 35. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Date: Sunday, Aug. 29

Time: 4 p.m. ET

Preseason Week 3 NFL picks for Bengals vs. Dolphins

Before you tune in to Sunday's Dolphins vs. Bengals game, you need to see the NFL picks from R.J. White. White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports and SportsLine, ended the 2020 season on an 80-59 run on all NFL picks, returning more than $1,400 during that span.

It's no surprise, as White has cashed huge twice in the world's most prestigious football handicapping competition, the Las Vegas SuperContest. White is also on a 34-21 run on his picks involving Cincinnati, returning almost $1,100 on those selections. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

For Bengals vs. Dolphins, White is predicting the Dolphins to cover the spread (-1.5). Brian Flores wasted no time turning around the Dolphins when he took over as coach with an emphasis on defense. Miami had the 32nd-ranked scoring defense in 2019, but jumped up to sixth in points allowed last year.

The offense hasn't looked too shabby either, as Miami's starters and backups were part of scoring drives in the team's Week 2 preseason win over Atlanta. Tagovailoa had 183 yards and one passing touchdown, while backups Jacoby Brissett and Reid Sinnett each threw a touchdown and went a combined 10-for-10 through the air.

"The Bengals' offense has had trouble reaching the end zone, even when set up with short fields due to turnovers," White told SportsLine. "I don't expect many points on the Cincinnati side, so Miami should be able to put this one away by the fourth quarter and keep us from a sweat."

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want.