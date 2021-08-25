The Miami Dolphins have high expectations heading into the 2021 season. Coming off their best season in years, Miami ended up one spot shy of the playoffs despite finishing with a 10-6 record. Missing the playoffs by a game wasn't a total failure for a Dolphins team that won just five games the year prior.

Miami believes it has a franchise quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa and has one of the top young coaches in the NFL with Brian Flores. The Dolphins have a roster set to challenge the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East title and earn their first playoff berth since the 2016 season.

The Cincinnati Bengals, on the other hand, found out they have a franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow -- who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered last November. The Bengals need to build a team around Burrow and find out whether head coach Zac Taylor is the man to lead this team past 2021. Taylor has a 6-21-1 record over the last two years, the worst in the NFL. Plenty of questions remain in Cincinnati regarding this roster -- and whether this offensive line can protect Burrow for 17 games.

Here's how you can catch up with all the storylines for this game, the first NFL broadcast on CBS this season:

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Aug. 29 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Paul Brown Stadium (Cincinnati, OH)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (click here)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Dolphins -1.5

Preview

The third preseason game will be an interesting one for both teams, as it will be the final one before the start of the regular season. What used to be the "dress rehearsal" for Week 1, many teams have taken a different approach toward how they use their starters in the exhibition games.

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores says he's undecided on whether his starters will play the finale. Miami is down Will Fuller and DeVante Parker as they work their way to get ready for Week 1, while first-round pick Jaylen Waddle has some nicks and bruises heading into the finale. Fuller has returned to practice, but his playing status for Sunday is uncertain.

Flores has run Tagovailoa out there the first two games, given this is his first season opening as the starting quarterback. Tagovailoa has completed 24 of 34 passes for 282 yards with one touchdown and one interception this preseason, playing mostly the first half in both contests.

Burrow is still recovering from his ACL injury, but the Bengals plan on having him ready for the season opener on September 12. Brandon Allen started the last game for Burrow as he is entrenched as the No. 2 quarterback. Ja'Marr Chase struggled with drops in Cincinnati's last game, making him a player to keep an eye on as he battles Tee Higgins for the No. 1 wide receiver role in the Bengals offense.

This preseason finale could be a tune up for Week 1 for both teams, or the squads can just play the backup and get out of dodge with minimal injuries. We'll see how both teams treat their final game of the preseason with the opener two weeks away.