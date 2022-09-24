Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Miami

Current Records: Buffalo 2-0; Miami 2-0

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills are 9-3 against the Miami Dolphins since October of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. The Bills and Miami will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. These two teams have set a high bar for this game after stand-out offensive performances in their previous games.

This past Monday, Buffalo turned the game against the Tennessee Titans into a track meet and took the gold after outgaining them 414 yards to 187. Buffalo was the clear victor by a 41-7 margin over Tennessee. The game was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Buffalo had established a 41-7 advantage. WR Stefon Diggs and QB Josh Allen were among the main playmakers for the Bills as the former caught 12 passes for three TDs and 148 yards and the latter passed for four TDs and 317 yards on 38 attempts.

Buffalo's defense was a presence as well, holding the Titans to a paltry 187 yards. The defense collected two interceptions and two fumbles. The picks came courtesy of FS Jordan Poyer and OLB Matt Milano.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, but they still walked away with a 42-38 win. Miami was down 28-7 at the end of the half, but the squad rallied to mount a spectacular comeback. QB Tua Tagovailoa had a stellar game for Miami as he passed for six TDs and 469 yards on 50 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Tagovailoa's 60-yard TD bomb to WR Tyreek Hill in the fourth quarter.

The Bills are the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 2-0. Both teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (one month free trial)

Paramount+ (one month free trial) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -108

Series History

Buffalo have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Miami.