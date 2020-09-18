Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Miami
Current Records: Buffalo 1-0; Miami 0-1
Last Season Records: Miami 5-11; Buffalo 10-6
What to Know
The Miami Dolphins lost both of their matches to the Buffalo Bills last season on scores of 21-31 and 20-37, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Miami and Buffalo will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins were 5-11 last season and are coming off of a 21-11 loss against the New England Patriots this past Sunday. The Bills were 10-6 last year and are coming off of a 27-17 victory against the New York Jets this past Sunday.
A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami was worst when it came to touchdowns allowed last year, with the team giving up 54 overall. To make matters even worse for Miami, Buffalo was second best in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 15.
Since the experts predict a defeat, the Dolphins will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bills are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -109
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Buffalo have won seven out of their last ten games against Miami.
- Nov 17, 2019 - Buffalo 37 vs. Miami 20
- Oct 20, 2019 - Buffalo 31 vs. Miami 21
- Dec 30, 2018 - Buffalo 42 vs. Miami 17
- Dec 02, 2018 - Miami 21 vs. Buffalo 17
- Dec 31, 2017 - Buffalo 22 vs. Miami 16
- Dec 17, 2017 - Buffalo 24 vs. Miami 16
- Dec 24, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. Buffalo 31
- Oct 23, 2016 - Miami 28 vs. Buffalo 25
- Nov 08, 2015 - Buffalo 33 vs. Miami 17
- Sep 27, 2015 - Buffalo 41 vs. Miami 14