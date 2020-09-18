Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Miami

Current Records: Buffalo 1-0; Miami 0-1

Last Season Records: Miami 5-11; Buffalo 10-6

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins lost both of their matches to the Buffalo Bills last season on scores of 21-31 and 20-37, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Miami and Buffalo will face off in an AFC East battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins were 5-11 last season and are coming off of a 21-11 loss against the New England Patriots this past Sunday. The Bills were 10-6 last year and are coming off of a 27-17 victory against the New York Jets this past Sunday.

A pair of last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Miami was worst when it came to touchdowns allowed last year, with the team giving up 54 overall. To make matters even worse for Miami, Buffalo was second best in passing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2019 season giving up only 15.

Since the experts predict a defeat, the Dolphins will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Buffalo have won seven out of their last ten games against Miami.