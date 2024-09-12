Dolphins vs. Bills live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch 'TNF'

It's an AFC East showdown on 'Thursday Night Football'

Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off with two AFC East teams battling to move to 2-0, as Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on "Thursday Night Football." 

While Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel owns the best win percentage in the month of September by a head coach in NFL history (.875), Buffalo has had Miami's number as of late. The Bills are 11-1 in their last 12 matchups against the Dolphins, the most recent meeting being last year's Week 18 matchup that decided the division. 

After just one game, Miami's running back room has been bitten by the injury bug. Raheem Mostert has already been ruled out with a chest injury, though De'Von Achane, who's been dealing with an ankle injury, is active. Jeff Wilson and rookie Jaylen Wright are his backups. 

Bills star quarterback Josh Allen is working through some turnover in the wide receiver room, and he did not target any one player more than five times in the season-opening win over the Arizona Cardinals. Rookie Keon Coleman, who led the Bills with 51 yards on four receptions Sunday, is expected to be Allen's new "Stefon Diggs." Could his coming out party be this evening in South Florida?

Follow along in the live blog below, as we break down this matchup as it happens.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Sept. 12 | Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, FL.)
Stream: Amazon Prime Video
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Dolphins -2.5 O/U 48

Dolphins All-Pro WR Tyreek Hill's 107.0 receiving yards per game as Dolphin (3,639 yds in 34 games) is the best with one team in NFL history, minimum 30 games played. 

Most Rec YPG with One Team in NFL History (Min. 30 Games)

Tyreek Hill MIA 107.0

Justin Jefferson MIN 97.7

Julio Jones ATL 95.5

Odell Beckham Jr. NYG 92.8

 
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa is 6-11 (25 TD, 16 INT) in his career vs. teams entering with winning records (27-8 in all other games). He went 1-5, with 7 TD, 6 INT in such games last season. 

Tua Tagovailoa by Opponent Record Entering Game

              .500 or Below      Above .500

W-L             27-8                      6-11 <<

Comp pct       70%                    62%

TD-INT        57-21                      25-16

Passer Rating 103.4                  86.1

>> 1-5 last season

 
Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's 7-1 record (.875 win pct) is the best in September by a head coach in NFL history, minimum five games. Miami is 17-6 in the last three seasons in Sept-Nov (4-10 in Dec and Jan)

 
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa balled out in the second half of the 20-17 win against Jacksonville: 23/37, 338 passing yards and a touchdown with 12/16 passing and 206 yards in the second half 

 
Miami's defense under new coordinator Anthony Weaver buckled down in the second half, limiting the Jags to no points and 105 total yards. 

 
Tyreek Hill caught seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown (80 yards) in Miami's 20-17 Week 1 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. His 112.1 career receiving yards per game in Week 1 is the most all time.

 
Here is how Josh Allen's supporting cast fared in the team's 34-28 Week 1 win against the Cardinals. Buffalo mounted its first 14-point comeback at home since 2011 against the Patriots. 

- James Cook (BUF): 103 scrimmage yards in Week 1

- Keon Coleman (BUF): 4 catches, 51 yards in NFL debut

- Khalil Shakir (BUF): 3 catches, 42 yards, TD in Week 1 (578 receiving yards in last 11 games)

- Dalton Kincaid (BUF): One or fewer catches in 3 of last 5 games (one catch in Week 1)

- Von Miller (BUF): 1.0 sack, team-high five pressures in Week 1 (13 pressures all of 2023)

- Greg Rousseau (BUF): 3.0 sacks in Week 1 (5.0 sacks last season)

 
Josh Allen has 13 straight games with multiple passing touchdowns against the Dolphins, which is the longest streak vs. a team in NFL history.

Longest Streaks with 2+ Pass TD vs. One Team - NFL History (Including Playoffs)

                                        Games Opponent

2018-23 Josh Allen          13 <<   Dolphins <<

1991-97 Dan Marino          10        Jets

2014-18 Matthew Stafford   9         Packers

>> Active Streak 

 
Josh Allen is one win shy of tying Carson Wentz (7-0) for most wins without a loss by a starting QB on Thursday since 1950

Josh Allen Career on Thursday, Includes Thanksgiving

W-L           6-0

Comp PCT   73%

Total YPG   311.5

Total TD-TO 18-7

Passer RTG  107.5

 
Bills QB Josh Allen is 11-2 as a starter against the Dolphins, averaging 285.8 pass yards per game, and 50.6 rush yards per game in his career versus Miami. Allen is the only player averaging 275 pass and 50 rushing yards per game against a single team in NFL history including playoffs (minimum five games played). 

Josh Allen Career vs. Dolphins - Including Playoffs

W-L             11-2

Pass YPG 285.8 <<

Rush YPG 5 0.6 <<

Total TD-TO 41-13

>> Only player with 275 Pass YPG & 50 Rush YPG vs. a team in NFL history

 
The Buffalo Bills are 11-1 in their last 12 games against the Dolphins, and they outscored Miami by 174 points in these 12 games. The Bills have more head-to-head wins in the series by 30+ points (two) than the Dolphins have in this span (one). 

Last 12 Meetings - Including Playoffs

                  Bills         Dolphins

Wins             11                     1

PPG           34.3                 19.8

Total YPG     417.2      313.9

TO                 14            22

 
Bills inactives

Jordan Dajani
September 12, 2024, 10:50 PM
Sep. 12, 2024, 6:50 pm EDT
 
Dolphins inactives

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane is IN. Will suit up and play despite the ankle injury. 

Jordan Dajani
September 12, 2024, 10:50 PM
Sep. 12, 2024, 6:50 pm EDT

