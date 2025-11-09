Dolphins vs. Bills live updates: MVP favorite Josh Allen squares off with Tua Tagovailoa
Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 10 AFC East matchup
Week 10's matchup between the Buffalo Bills (6-2) and the Miami Dolphins (2-7) could be the most lopsided game of the week's slate. Buffalo is fresh off an exhilarating 28-21 Week 9 home against the Kansas City Chiefs while the Dolphins are off to their worst nine-game start under head coach Mike McDaniel after a deflating 28-6 home defeat against the Baltimore Ravens on the Week 9 edition of "Thursday Night Football."
The Bills have defeated the Dolphins seven times in a row as part of Buffalo winning 14 of the last 15 matchups, including the postseason. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is 14-2 against the Dolphins while averaging 312.1 total yards per game and 3 total touchdowns per game against Miami in his career. That's the most total touchdowns per game and second-most total yards per game by any player versus any opponent since 1950, minimum 15 games per CBS Sports Research. This could very well be another Bills bloodbath.
Will the Dolphins shock the world, or will the Bills keep the good times rolling in South Beach? Stay tuned to our live blog below to find out!
Where to watch Bills vs. Dolphins live
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
- TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Bills -9.5; O/U 50 (via Bet365)
-
1:43
Is This A Thing: Seahawks Are Super Bowl Contenders
-
1:39
Is This A Thing: Steelers Defense Is Back
-
1:01
Is This A Thing: J.J. McCarthy Will Save Vikings' Season
-
0:42
Is This A Thing: Cardinals Are Better Without Kyler Murray
-
10:01
5 Potential Landing Spots For Kyler Murray
-
1:47
NFL QB Check-In: Colts Trying to Lock-In Jones
-
1:45
NFL QB Check-In: Jets Load Up On Picks For Potential QB
-
1:41
NFL News & Notes: Jayden Daniels Will Not Require Surgery
-
1:43
NFL News & Notes: Drake Maye Playing At MVP Level In Year 2
-
1:17
NFL News & Notes: Rome Odunze Looks To Bounce Back In Week 10
-
0:28
Rashid Shaheed Looking To Make Splash In Seahawks Debut
-
1:12
Stafford Looks To Keep MVP Form As Rams Take On 49ers In NFC West Showdown
-
1:32
Jayden Daniels (Elbow) Will Not Need Surgery
-
1:13
Aaron Glenn Declines to Name a Starting QB
-
2:26
Week 10 Highlights: Raiders at Broncos
-
1:03
Broncos Sound Off After TNF Win Over Raiders
-
0:59
Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland Dies at 24
-
1:01
Texans Without C.J. Stroud in a 'Must' Win Game
-
1:16
Impact of Jakobi Meyers on the Jags Offense
-
1:04
Texans Defense Needs to Step Up vs Jaguars