Week 10's matchup between the Buffalo Bills (6-2) and the Miami Dolphins (2-7) could be the most lopsided game of the week's slate. Buffalo is fresh off an exhilarating 28-21 Week 9 home against the Kansas City Chiefs while the Dolphins are off to their worst nine-game start under head coach Mike McDaniel after a deflating 28-6 home defeat against the Baltimore Ravens on the Week 9 edition of "Thursday Night Football."

The Bills have defeated the Dolphins seven times in a row as part of Buffalo winning 14 of the last 15 matchups, including the postseason. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is 14-2 against the Dolphins while averaging 312.1 total yards per game and 3 total touchdowns per game against Miami in his career. That's the most total touchdowns per game and second-most total yards per game by any player versus any opponent since 1950, minimum 15 games per CBS Sports Research. This could very well be another Bills bloodbath.

Will the Dolphins shock the world, or will the Bills keep the good times rolling in South Beach?

