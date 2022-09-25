Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are off to a hot start in the 2022 NFL season, but their biggest test yet awaits them on Sunday when Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills come to town for a Week 3 showdown on Paramount+. Both teams have 2-0 records heading into Sunday's highly-anticipated matchup and are heavily outscoring the competition. Mike McDaniel's team is coming off an come-from-behind, 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens last weekend, while the Bills have a quick turnaround after demolishing Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans 41-7 last Monday night. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Dolphins vs. Bills odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 54. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start and include the NFL on CBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Bills vs. Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Bills date: Sunday, Sept. 25

Dolphins vs. Bills time: 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Bills TV: CBS

Dolphins vs. Bills streaming: Paramount+

Week 2 NFL picks for Bills vs. Dolphins

Before tuning into Sunday's Dolphins vs. Bills game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-102 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Dolphins vs. Bills, the model is picking Buffalo to cover the spread. Although Miami exploded for 28 points in the fourth quarter of last week's game against Baltimore, the league's second-ranked defense likely won't give them the same opportunity.



While the matchup between Allen and Tagovailoa will take the spotlight, Buffalo has only surrendered 17 points this season, and 10 of those were to a very tough Los Angeles Rams offense that can run up the scoreboard. This game should be as entertaining as advertised, with the Bills holding the Dolphins enough for the Under to hit. You may be able to stream the game now on Paramount+.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.