Teams looking to start off 2-0 and get a leg up on the rest of the division will meet on Thursday Night Football when the Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins. Both teams won their openers last Sunday, with Buffalo topping Arizona, 34-28, while Miami edged Jacksonville, 20-17. The Bills (1-0), who are looking to win the AFC East for the fifth year in a row, beat Miami twice last season, including a 21-14 victory at Miami. The Dolphins (1-0), who started last season 3-0, are looking to win the division for the first time since 2008.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Dolphins odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Dolphins vs. Bills.

Dolphins vs. Bills spread: Miami -2.5

Dolphins vs. Bills over/under: 48.5 points

Dolphins vs. Bills money line: Miami -136, Buffalo +116

BUF: Bills are 10-6 on the road over the past two seasons

MIA: Dolphins are 14-4 at home since the start of 2022

Why you should back the Dolphins

Among the top receiving targets for Miami is fourth-year wide out Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins' top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and sixth selection overall. Waddle came up big when needed on Sunday against Jacksonville. He not only caught five passes for 109 yards (21.8 average), but also converted four first downs. He has played in 48 career games, making 256 receptions for 3,494 yards (13.6 average) and 18 touchdowns. He had four TDs a year ago.

On defense, linebacker David Long Jr. has picked off where he left off last year. He led Miami with eight stops on Sunday, including seven solo tackles. In 2023, he led the Dolphins with 113 tackles, including 64 solo, with one sack, one forced fumble, one pass breakup and 12 stuffs. He began his career with the Tennessee Titans in 2019. In 68 career games, Long has 351 tackles, including 208 solo, with one sack, three forced fumbles, four interceptions, 25 pass breakups and 40.5 stuffs. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Bills

Seventh-year veteran quarterback Josh Allen helped lead the comeback against Arizona. He completed 18 of 23 passes (78.3%) for 232 yards and two touchdowns for a rating of 137.7. In 95 career games, Allen has been rock solid. He has completed 2,007 of 3,168 passes (63.4%) for 22,935 yards and 169 touchdowns. He has been picked off 78 times, but has a rating of 92.6.

Running back James Cook proved to be the perfect complement on offense against the Cardinals. He rushed 19 times for 71 yards (3.7 average) and converted three first downs. He is in his third year with Buffalo. Last season he carried 237 times for 1,122 yards (4.7 average) and scored two touchdowns. In 17 games, he also caught 44 passes for 445 yards (10.1 average) and four touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

