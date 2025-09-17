An AFC East clash will take place on 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 3 as the Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills. Miami (0-2) looked listless in its season opener, and while it played better in a Week 2 loss to New England, the team is still 0-2 for the first time since 2019. Meanwhile, Buffalo (2-0) had a miraculous comeback victory in Week 1 before easily handling the Jets on Sunday. Buffalo has won six straight meetings with Miami, as well as 13 of the last 14 matchups.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Buffalo is the 11.5-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Bills odds, making them the biggest favorite of the 2025 NFL season if the line holds. The over/under for total points is 49.5. Before making any Bills vs. Dolphins picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Miami vs. Buffalo. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Bills spread Buffalo -11.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Dolphins vs. Bills over/under 49.5 points Dolphins vs. Bills money line Buffalo -826, Miami +566 Dolphins vs. Bills picks See picks at SportsLine Dolphins vs. Bills streaming Amazon Prime

Why the Bills can cover

Josh Allen has been no match for Miami, especially as of late, as over his last six regular season games versus it, Allen has a 16:3 TD:INT. He's averaging 292.8 passing yards and 36.2 rushing yards over this stretch, while his counterpart, Tua Tagovailoa, has struggled versus the Bills. He has nine touchdowns versus 10 interceptions in his career against the NFC East rival, making the Bills just one of four teams that Tagovailoa has more picks than touchdowns against.

This season, the Buffalo offense has been among the best in football. It hasn't committed a turnover, ranks first in total offense and second in scoring offense. James Cook had 132 yards and two scores on the ground versus the Jets, including a 44-yard touchdown run. That was his fifth 40+ yard touchdown run since the start of 2024, which is the most of any player, and the Bills' defense is also doing its part. It held New York to just 154 total yards, which was 70 fewer yards than what Buffalo had on the ground (224) in Week 2.

Why the Dolphins can cover

While the Bills have dominated the straight-up matchups between these teams, the same can't be said for the spread. The Bills have only one ATS victory over their last five home games versus Miami, and the Dolphins covered at Buffalo just last year. The Bills also have a clear wink link with their run defense, which ranks in the bottom two in both yards allowed and yards per carry given up. That's a unit that Dolphins running back De'Von Achane can exploit, as over his four career games versus Buffalo, he's averaging 116.8 scrimmage yards with six total touchdowns.

After a dreadful Week 1, the Dolphins offense finally found its footing in Week 2 as Tagovailoa had 315 yards and two passing scores, while Tyreek Hill had 109 yards on six receptions. Jaylen Waddle (68 yards) found the endzone through the air, and Miami got a huge special teams contribution as Malik Washington had a 74-yard punt return touchdown. Additionally, this massive spread is one that Buffalo has recently had trouble covering as the Bills are 2-5 ATS over their last seven games as double-digit favorites.

How to make Bills vs. Dolphins picks

For the NFL Week 3 Thursday Night Football game of Dolphins vs. Bills, the model is leaning over the total.

Who wins Bills vs. Dolphins?