A year after going toe-to-toe in a playoff shootout, the Bills and Dolphins are set to rematch in a warmup for the 2023 NFL postseason. But that might be an understatement, because their upcoming Week 18 showdown has playoff implications for both sides. The Bills have won four straight, registering as one of the AFC's top title contenders, but aren't guaranteed a spot in the dance; a victory on Sunday night would change that. Miami, meanwhile, is already locked into the playoffs, but can claim an AFC East title -- and thus better January seeding -- by avenging an October defeat to Josh Allen and Co.

Buffalo can still clinch a playoff berth without a win, but that would require help from other teams. In other words, the Bills need this one. And if Mike McDaniel's squad wants to enter the playoffs with any sense of momentum, they could use a "W" just as well. No matter how you slice it, this prime-time affair will be must-see TV, shaping the entire AFC postseason picture.

What are the keys to the matchup? And how can you tune in? Here's everything you need to know:

How to watch

Keys to the game

Who's protecting Tua Tagovailoa? The Dolphins quarterback has stayed upright all year, but left late in Week 17 after hurting his throwing shoulder. While he'll be back under center here, his offensive line remains in a collective state of pain. Four of Miami's five starting blockers are battling some sort of injury, and the last time they went up against Buffalo, Tagovailoa was sacked four times and hit another five. The Bills get after the QB as well as anyone, with the third-most sacks in the NFL, and the numbers confirm that the Dolphins just aren't the same offense when their front is battered.

Will Stefon Diggs go off? Like A.J. Brown with the Eagles, Diggs has recently gone quiet with the media amid a cold stretch, but all the stars could be aligning for a breakout ahead of the postseason. Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard will be sidelined due to injury, leaving journeyman Eli Apple as one of Miami's top cover men. The last time Diggs matched up with this secondary, he went off for 120 yards and three scores -- his best game of the season.

Which weapons will be full-go for Miami? Besides up front, the Dolphins also have Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Waddle banged up, with No. 1 receiver Tyreek Hill fresh off a practice absence due to a personal situation. Buffalo hasn't been nearly as dominant defending the run as the pass -- Rasul Douglas' ball-hawking certainly plays a role there -- but if Mostert isn't at full speed, Miami could be dependent on De'Von Achane, who's coming off an injury of his own.

Prediction

Earlier this year, the Bills struggled to close out important games. They've since morphed into the kind of playoff-caliber threat we expected all along. The Dolphins, meanwhile, opened 2023 firing on all cylinders, only to struggle to stay healthy down the stretch. This isn't necessarily an easy call, even with all of Miami's physical ailments. The Dolphins are 7-1 at home, after all, whereas Buffalo has struggled more on the road, going 3-4. And Mike McDaniel's going to prefer dealing the Bills a potential knockout blow as opposed to letting the club's chief AFC East rival gain even more steam going into the playoffs.

All that said, the glaring mass of injuries at key spots is hard to ignore in Miami. Guys like Tyreek Hill and Jalen Ramsey will always give you a chance, but if Josh Allen could pick on Vic Fangio's secondary in October, he can surely do the same in January, especially against this lineup. Never say never, but we like Buffalo to sweep the regular-season series. Pick: Bills 29, Dolphins 24

And if you're wondering which team all our experts are picking, here are their against-the-spread predictions:



Pete Prisco Will Brinson Jared Dubin Ryan Wilson John Breech Tyler Sullivan Dave Richard Jamey Eisenberg Bills (-3) at Dolphins Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills Bills

The game wraps up Week 18 on "Sunday Night Football."