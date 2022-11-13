AFC East meets AFC North in Week 10 as Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins host Jacoby Brissett and the Cleveland Browns on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. With back-to-back road wins in Weeks 8 and 9, the Dolphins should put on quite a performance this week given they have played their best football at home. Meanwhile, the Browns come out of their bye week hoping to get their first road win since their season-opener against the Carolina Panthers. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Dolphins vs. Browns odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 49.5.

How to watch Browns vs. Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Browns date: Sunday, Nov. 13

Dolphins vs. Browns time: 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Browns TV channel: CBS

Week 10 NFL picks for Browns vs. Dolphins

For Dolphins vs. Browns, the model is picking Miami to cover the spread. Miami is coming off of a narrow win over the Chicago Bears on the road, which was a big win for the defense since they battled to contain Justin Fields that entire game. The Dolphins' defense has played better at home all season and won't be tested by Brissett the same way they were by Fields.

This leaves the door open for Miami's offense to shine. The Dolphins haven't lost this season with Tagovailoa under center for an entire game and the offense has only gotten more in sync as the season has progressed. Even with the Browns getting cornerback Denzel Ward back, Cleveland's defense could have a hard time containing a Dolphins offense that's productive on the ground and in the air.

