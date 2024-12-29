The Miami Dolphins (7-8) still have a shot at making the playoffs when they visit the Cleveland Browns (3-12) in NFL Week 17 on CBS and Paramount+. Jason Sanders made five kicks to help the Dolphins stave off elimination in a 29-17 win against the San Francisco 49ers. On Sunday, the Dolphins will be battling a Browns side that is already looking to the 2025 NFL Draft following yet another lost season. Miami starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is listed as doubtful with a hip injury. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland is 4:05 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Browns vs. Dolphins odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 33. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get on a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Browns

Browns vs. Dolphins date: Sunday, Dec. 29

Browns vs. Dolphins time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Browns vs. Dolphins TV channel: CBS

Browns vs. Dolphins streaming: Paramount+

Week 17 NFL picks for Dolphins vs. Browns

Before tuning into Sunday's Browns vs. Dolphins game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season on a 28-12 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 70% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 208-140 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 62-33 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Browns vs. Dolphins, the model is backing Over 33 points to be scored. The Dolphins will likely be without Tagovailoa on Sunday, but they still feature a plethora of playmakers on the offensive side of the ball. Running back De'Von Achane is coming off a strong showing in Miami's win over San Francisco, recording 17 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. He also hauled in six of seven targets for 70 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, the Browns' defense has looked like a shell of itself in 2024 and is ranked 23rd overall in the NFL. In addition, the total has gone Over in each of Cleveland's last six games against an opponent from the AFC East. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.