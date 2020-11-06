Two up-and-coming quarterbacks are set to face off this Sunday, as Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins (4-3) hit the road to take on Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals (5-2). Tagovailoa was victorious in his first start last week, as his Dolphins downed the Los Angeles Rams, 28-17. Tagovailoa completed just 12 of 22 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown, but his accuracy as a thrower was on full display. It was a total team win, as Miami recorded touchdowns on offense, defense and special teams.

As for the Cardinals, they are coming off of their bye week, but took down the previously undefeated Seattle Seahawks in overtime by a score of 37-34 in Week 7. Murray leads all quarterbacks in rushing yards with 437 and rushing touchdowns with seven. He's aiming for his fourth game in a row at home with a rushing touchdown.

Before we get into the details of Sunday's matchup, let's break down how you can keep up with the action:

Preview

The Dolphins lead the all-time series, 9-3, but the Cardinals have won three out of the past four matchups. Miami will have its work cut out for them on both sides of the ball, as Murray and DeAndre Hopkins have been a bit of a dynamic duo this year. The former Houston Texans star leads in the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards this season, and has proven his worth as a home-run hitter. Wide receiver Christian Kirk has come on as of late as well. He has caught five touchdowns in his past four games and is aiming for his third game in a row with at least two touchdowns. As for the Cardinals defense, this unit has been inconsistent, but they have legitimate stars all over the field. Budda Baker recorded 14 tackles and picked off a pass for the second game in a row his last time out, Patrick Peterson also recorded an interception of Russell Wilson and linebacker Haason Reddick tied his career-high with 11 tackles and a sack. This unit will be throwing all they can at the rookie Tagovailoa to see what he's capable of.

For the Dolphins on offense, it's possible this could all come down to Tagovailoa and his wide receivers. Starting running back Myles Gaskin was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury and Matt Breida has not practiced all week due to a hamstring issue. Tagovailoa is going to be forced to grow up quickly this week, and he will need Preston Williams, DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki to help him out.

Prediction

Latest Odds: Cardinals -4.5 Bet Now

I believe the Dolphins made the right decision in starting Tagovailoa at this point in the season over Ryan Fitzpatrick, and I do believe that this team is on the right track. With that being said, I think the Cardinals are a better team and also have a squad that is out to prove they can legitimately challenge the Seahawks to win the very tough NFC West. Tagovailoa throws a couple of touchdowns this Sunday, but also records his first career loss. To see how the rest of our CBS Sports experts feel about this game, click here.

Score: Cardinals 27-21 over Dolphins