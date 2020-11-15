Who's Playing
Los Angeles @ Miami
Current Records: Los Angeles 2-6; Miami 5-3
What to Know
The Miami Dolphins will look to defend their home turf Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET. Miami is coming into the game hot, having won four in a row.
The Dolphins came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arizona Cardinals last week, sneaking past 34-31. Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 248 yards on 28 attempts in addition to picking up 35 yards on the ground. Tagovailoa's performance made up for a slower matchup against the Los Angeles Rams two weeks ago.
Special teams collected ten points for Miami. K Jason Sanders booted in two field goals, the longest a 56-yarder in the second quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the contest.
Meanwhile, Los Angeles didn't finish too far behind, but the team still lost 31-26 to the Las Vegas Raiders last week. A silver lining for Los Angeles was the play of QB Justin Herbert, who passed for two TDs and 326 yards on 42 attempts. Herbert ended up with a passer rating of 147.60.
This next matchup is expected to be close, with Miami going off at just a 1.5-point favorite. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
The Dolphins' victory brought them up to 5-3 while the Chargers' defeat pulled them down to 2-6. Miami is 3-1 after wins this year, and Los Angeles is 1-4 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Dolphins are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Chargers, according to the latest NFL odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dolphins as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Miami and Los Angeles both have two wins in their last four games.
- Sep 29, 2019 - Los Angeles 30 vs. Miami 10
- Sep 17, 2017 - Miami 19 vs. Los Angeles 17
- Nov 13, 2016 - Miami 31 vs. Los Angeles 24
- Dec 20, 2015 - Los Angeles 30 vs. Miami 14