Since coming to the Dolphins in a trade from the 49ers ahead of Week 9, Jeff Wilson has been the lead back in Miami's rushing attack in two-of-four games. He and fellow former 49er Raheem Mostert each had nine carries against Chicago before Wilson handled the bulk of the workload in Weeks 10 and 12. Mostert came back from injury last week to have seven carries to Wilson's one against their former team, but should you slot him in as a starter in your NFL DFS lineups on Sunday Night Football?

The Chargers have allowed the fifth-most rushing yards in the league this year. The possibility exists that both Wilson and Mostert could be viable options in the NFL DFS player pool on Sunday night, and neither were on the injury report heading into this matchup. Before you make your NFL DFS picks for Dolphins vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football, be sure to check out the NFL DFS advice and strategy from SportsLine daily Fantasy expert Mike McClure.

Top NFL DFS picks for Chargers vs. Dolphins

One of McClure's top NFL DFS picks for Sunday Night Football is Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Last week's loss to San Francisco was one of his less impressive showings this season, but he was still useful from a Fantasy perspective with 295 passing yards and two touchdowns. This season, Tagovailoa has completed passes at a career-high rate of 68.1% for 2,859 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Tagovailoa has only faced the Chargers once, during his rookie season, and he completed 15-of-25 passes for 169 yards and two scores. The Chargers have given up at least 385 total offensive yards in three of their last four games, and haven't been particularly threatening to opposing quarterbacks, with just 22 sacks and a 17.3% pressure rate this season. Lock him in your NFL DFS lineups and look for a big return against Los Angeles.

Part of McClure's optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes stacking Tagovailoa with Miami wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Last week against the 49ers, Hill caught nine passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. In nine career games against the Chargers, he has 53 receptions for 799 yards and seven scores.

Hill has accounted for over 30% of all targets in the Dolphins passing attack this season and has accumulated more air yards per reception (954) than any other year in his career. Because the Chargers haven't been able to consistently rush the passer, they have had to deal with more downfield attempts from opponents. The Chargers have allowed the fourth-highest average depth of target (8.8 yards), so Hill should be primed to break off a number of big plays once again on Sunday night. You can see the rest of McClure's SNF DFS advice here.

How to make NFL DFS lineups for Sunday Night Football

