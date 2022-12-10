Two of the top picks in the 2020 NFL Draft will meet on Sunday Night Football as part of the Week 14 NFL schedule. The Miami Dolphins, led by Tua Tagovailoa, visit Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. SoFi Stadium hosts the game and the second career meeting between the quarterbacks. Miami is 8-4 overall and 3-3 on the road, while Los Angeles is 6-6 overall and 2-3 at home this season.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as the three-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 53.5 in the latest Dolphins vs. Chargers odds. Before making any Chargers vs. Dolphins picks, you need to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dolphins vs. Chargers and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Chargers vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Chargers spread: Dolphins -3

Dolphins vs. Chargers over/under: 53.5 points

Dolphins vs. Chargers money line: Dolphins -170, Chargers +140

MIA: Over has hit in five of Miami's six road games

LAC: Chargers are 3-2 against the spread in their last five games

Why the Dolphins can cover

The Dolphins are averaging 24.9 points per game, No. 8 in the NFL, and are generating more than 2.2 points per offensive possession. The Dolphins are hyper-efficient, ranking No. 2 with 6.3 yards per play, and Miami is in the top five with 380.2 total yards per game and 35.8 yards per drive. Miami has 255 first downs, a top-eight mark, and the passing game is notably excellent for the Dolphins. That includes the No. 1 ranking in yards per attempt (8.5) and the No. 2 mark in passing yards per game (290.5).

The Dolphins are in the top six in red zone efficiency, scoring a touchdown on 62.5% of trips inside the 20-yard line, and Tagovailoa is in the top three in passer rating (112.0), yards per attempt (9.0), QBR (77.4), completion rate (68.1%) and yards per game (285.9). With the Chargers in the bottom five in points allowed, yards per play allowed, and yards per carry allowed, the Dolphins will have plenty of opportunities to generate production.

Why the Chargers can cover

The Chargers boast top-eight marks in passing yards (266.5 per game), passing touchdowns (20) and interceptions (seven). Los Angeles is above-average in total yards and first downs this season, and Justin Herbert leads the attack. Herbert has the second-most passing yards of any quarterback in his first three seasons in NFL history and ranks No. 2 over that span in touchdown passes. Herbert is in the top four in completions (340) and passing yards (3,339) this season, and has an exceptional 1.4% interception rate.

Herbert is complemented by a top-flight running back, Austin Ekeler, who has 1,153 yards from scrimmage this season. He is No. 4 with 85 receptions and tied for No. 2 with 12 touchdowns. Miami has allowed 289 points already this season, and the Dolphins are below-average in takeaways (12), red zone efficiency allowed (64.1%), third down efficiency allowed (41.8%), passing touchdowns allowed, and passing yards allowed.

