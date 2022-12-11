The Miami Dolphins will visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football in an epic primetime battle. Miami is 8-4 overall this season, entering the week as the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture, and is 3-3 away from home. Los Angeles begins the week trailing the New York Jets by one game for the final AFC playoff spot at 6-6 overall and 2-3 at home. Both teams failed to win and cover last week.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as the three-point road favorite, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 54.5 in the latest Dolphins vs. Chargers odds. Before making any Chargers vs. Dolphins picks, you need to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 156-112 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Dolphins vs. Chargers and just locked in his picks and NFL predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Chargers vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Chargers spread: Dolphins -3

Dolphins vs. Chargers over/under: 54.5 points

Dolphins vs. Chargers money line: Dolphins -170, Chargers +140

MIA: Over has hit in five of Miami's six road games

LAC: Chargers are 3-2 against the spread in their last five games

Dolphins vs. Chargers picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Dolphins can cover

Los Angeles is No. 30 in points allowed, giving up 25.8 points per game in 2022. The Chargers are also second-worst in the league in yards allowed per play (6.1) and are No. 26 in total yards allowed. The Chargers are No. 20 or worse in first downs allowed, third down efficiency allowed, and sacks, with Los Angeles currently allowing 5.4 yards per carry. That would be the worst mark in the history of the NFL, and the Dolphins can take advantage on the ground.

The Dolphins ranking in the top four in yards per play (6.3), total yards per game (380.2 per game), passing yards (290.5 per game), and yards per pass attempt (8.5). Miami is also in the top eight in scoring (24.9 per game), points per drive (2.22), first downs (255), and red zone efficiency (62.5%). The Dolphins also boast elite playmakers, headlined by wide receiver Tyreek Hill. He is leading the NFL in catches (96) and receiving yards (1,379) this season, with top-three marks in yards from scrimmage and yards per touch. See which team to pick here.

Why the Chargers can cover

The Chargers boast top-eight marks in passing yards (266.5 per game), passing touchdowns (20) and interceptions (seven). Los Angeles is above-average in total yards and first downs this season, and Justin Herbert leads the attack. Herbert has the second-most passing yards of any quarterback in his first three seasons in NFL history and ranks No. 2 over that span in touchdown passes. Herbert is in the top four in completions (340) and passing yards (3,339) this season, and has an exceptional 1.4% interception rate.

Herbert is complemented by a top-flight running back, Austin Ekeler, who has 1,153 yards from scrimmage this season. He is No. 4 with 85 receptions and tied for No. 2 with 12 touchdowns. Miami has allowed 289 points already this season, and the Dolphins are below-average in takeaways (12), red zone efficiency allowed (64.1%), third down efficiency allowed (41.8%), passing touchdowns allowed, and passing yards allowed. See which team to pick here.

How to make Dolphins vs. Chargers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 55 combined points. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Chargers vs. Dolphins on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Dolphins spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up over $7,000 on its NFL picks since 2017, and find out.