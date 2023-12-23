The Miami Dolphins (11-4) and Dallas Cowboys (11-4) will meet in a matchup between division leaders on Sunday afternoon. Miami has won four of its last five games, including a 30-0 win over the Jets last week following a shocking loss to Tennessee the week prior. The Dolphins are in first place in the AFC East, sitting two games ahead of Buffalo with three weeks remaining. Dallas had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 31-10 loss at Buffalo last week, but it is still ahead of Philadelphia atop the NFC East via the tiebreaker.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Dolphins vs. Cowboys odds, while the over/under is 49.5 points.

Dolphins vs. Cowboys spread: Dolphins -1.5

Dolphins vs. Cowboys over/under: 49.5 points

Dolphins vs. Cowboys money line: Dolphins -127, Cowboys +106

Why the Dolphins can cover

Miami put the finishing touches on its fifth blowout victory of the season on Sunday, cruising to a 30-0 win over the Jets. The Dolphins recorded their first shutout win in more than three years while setting a franchise record with just 103 total yards allowed. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa completed 21 of 24 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown, despite playing without star wide receiver Tyreek Hill (ankle).

Hill, who has 97 receptions for 1,542 yards and 12 touchdowns, is questionable to play on Sunday, but the coaching staff is optimistic that he will return. The Dolphins are playing their third straight home game, while Dallas is on the road for the second week in a row following a 31-10 loss to Buffalo. Miami has covered the spread at a 12-5 clip in its last 17 games, and it is 7-1 in its last eight home games.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas has dominated this head-to-head series in recent years, winning six of the last seven meetings and covering five times during that stretch. The Cowboys had rattled off five consecutive wins prior to their loss in Buffalo, beating Philadelphia and Seattle during that stretch. They are only ahead of the Eagles via the tiebreaker, so they cannot afford a loss on Sunday.

Veteran quarterback Dak Prescott has been an MVP contender throughout the season, passing for 3,639 yards, 28 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has racked up 103 receptions for 1,306 yards and eight scores, while running back Tony Pollard has rushed for 848 yards and five touchdowns. The Cowboys have covered the spread in six of their last nine games. See which team to pick here.

