Dolphins vs. Eagles: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)

Current Records: Miami 2-9; Philadelphia 5-6

What to Know

The Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Eagles have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Miami is surely hoping to exploit.

The Eagles came up short against the Seattle Seahawks last week, falling 17-9. QB Carson Wentz wasn't much of a difference maker for Philadelphia; despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice with only 5.69 yards per passing attempt. Wentz ended the contest strong with a streak of 12 complete passes.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Miami and the Cleveland Browns was not particularly close, with Miami falling 41-24. QB Ryan Fitzpatrick put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 45 yards on the ground on five carries and threw two passing touchdowns.

Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $93.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 10-point favorite against the Dolphins.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: 45

Series History

Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.

Nov 15, 2015 - Miami 20 vs. Philadelphia 19

