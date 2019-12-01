Dolphins vs. Eagles: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Dolphins vs. Eagles football game
Who's Playing
Miami (home) vs. Philadelphia (away)
Current Records: Miami 2-9; Philadelphia 5-6
What to Know
The Philadelphia Eagles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The Eagles have seen their point totals decreasing over the past three games, a vulnerability Miami is surely hoping to exploit.
The Eagles came up short against the Seattle Seahawks last week, falling 17-9. QB Carson Wentz wasn't much of a difference maker for Philadelphia; despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice with only 5.69 yards per passing attempt. Wentz ended the contest strong with a streak of 12 complete passes.
Meanwhile, the matchup between Miami and the Cleveland Browns was not particularly close, with Miami falling 41-24. QB Ryan Fitzpatrick put forth a good effort for the losing side as he picked up 45 yards on the ground on five carries and threw two passing touchdowns.
Philadelphia is the favorite in this one, with an expected 10-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past two games.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $93.00
Odds
The Eagles are a big 10-point favorite against the Dolphins.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Eagles, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: 45
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 15, 2015 - Miami 20 vs. Philadelphia 19
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Carson Wentz: 22.26 points
- Alshon Jeffery: 9.61 points
- Zach Ertz: 7.61 points
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
Watch This Game Live
-
NFL DFS: SNF picks, strategy, lineups
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup advice.
-
Week 13 highlights, updates, scores
All the best highlights from Week 13 are right here
-
Gronk not allowed to return in 2019
The former Patriots tight end definitely won't be returning to New England in 2019
-
J.J. Watt could return in 2019
Watt has been doing 'incredibly well' in rehab
-
Kitchens addresses controversial shirt
Kitchens said the shirt was a gift from his daughters
-
NFL odds, cheat sheet, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's computer model simulated every Week 13 NFL game 10,000 times with surprising results.
-
49ers at Ravens: Live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from this weekend's most anticipated cross-conference clash
-
Browns at Steelers: Live updates
Sunday's game has major playoff implications for both teams
-
Broncos vs. Chargers live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Chargers football game