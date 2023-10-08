The New York Giants (1-3) look to bounce back from an embarrassing prime-time loss when they travel south to take on the Miami Dolphins (3-1) in a Week 5 matchup on Sunday. The Giants fell 24-3 to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football. The Dolphins are also looking to get back on track after losing to the Buffalo Bills 48-20 in Week 4. The Giants are 0-4 and the Dolphins are 3-1 against the spread in 2023.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Dolphins vs. Giants odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Before making any Giants vs. Dolphins picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the computer simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 168-118 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 22-10 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Giants vs. Dolphins and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 5 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Dolphins vs. Giants:

Giants vs. Dolphins spread: Dolphins -12.5

Giants vs. Dolphins over/under: 47.5 points

Giants vs. Dolphins money line: Dolphins -755, Giants +521

Giants vs. Dolphins picks: See picks at SportsLine

Giants vs. Dolphins live stream: fubo (try for free)



Why the Dolphins can cover

The Dolphins have one of the most explosive offenses the NFL has seen in recent years. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has played well enough through four weeks that he is the current betting favorite to win the 2023 NFL MVP award. Tagovailoa enters this matchup completing 71.9% of his passes for 1,306 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

Tagovailoa has arguably the top wide receiver duo in the NFL at his disposal. Tyreek Hill, a five-time All-Pro selection, ranks first in the NFL with four touchdown receptions and third in receiving yards (470) on 28 catches. Jaylen Waddle, who missed Miami's Week 3 win over Denver, enters this game with 12 receptions for 210 yards. See which team to pick here.

Why the Giants can cover

The Giants will be without Pro Bowl running back Saquon Barkley (ankle) yet again on Sunday. That means quarterback Daniel Jones will have to pick up the slack. Jones has struggled with turnovers this season, but he's a dynamic dual-threat quarterback capable of making big plays with his legs. In fact, Jones is averaging 5.1 yards per carry this season.

Pro Bowl tight end Darren Waller, an offseason trade acquisition, has given the Giants a much-needed option in the passing game. Waller enters Week 4 leading the team in targets (23), receptions (15) and receiving yards (153). The 31-year-old tight end will be a matchup problem for Miami's defense. See which team to pick here.

How to make Giants vs. Dolphins picks

The model has simulated Dolphins vs. Giants 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's Dolphins vs. Giants pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Giants vs. Dolphins on Sunday, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Dolphins vs. Giants spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 168-118 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.