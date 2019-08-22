Dolphins vs. Jaguars odds, best predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 3 NFL picks from legendary expert on 12-3 run

The Jacksonville Jaguars are hoping that upgrading from Blake Bortles to Nick Foles at quarterback can help put them back on a championship path. On Thursday night, Jags fans are expected to get their first look at Foles as he makes his preseason debut in a Week 3 matchup against the Miami Dolphins in Hard Rock Stadium at 8 p.m. ET. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen are competing for the starting quarterback job in Miami with the veteran in the lead, but could a big day from Rosen start to turn the tide? And how much of an impact will Foles have on Jacksonville's offense? Miami is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Jaguars odds after the line opened at 3.5, while the total is 38.5. Before you make any Dolphins vs. Jaguars picks and pro football predictions, see what legendary NFL handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say.

Goldberg knows the Dolphins will start 14-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback in this dress rehearsal game. Fitzpatrick posted a career-high 100.4 passer rating in the eight games he started for the Buccaneers last season, and teammates universally respect his leadership. Behind Fitzpatrick, second-year quarterback Josh Rosen is making strides and showing why he was the No. 10 overall pick last year by Arizona.

Miami, which has split its first two preseason games, is 4-0-1 against the spread in its last five preseason games.

But just because Miami is at home and has been money in the preseason doesn't mean it will cover the Jaguars vs. Dolphins spread.

Goldberg also knows that Foles' debut should give Jacksonville's offense a boost of energy in the dress rehearsal. Despite the fact that the Jaguars are 0-2 in the preseason entering Thursday, seeing the starters for multiple quarters could put Jacksonville in position to capitalize as underdogs.

Datone Jones looked like he was going to have a hard time earning a roster spot on a deep Jaguars defensive line, but he's had a strong camp and could boost his case even more if he can make plays when he gets into the game. Running back Leonard Fournette will also make his first appearance of the preseason, bolstering the Jags' ground attack. Miami is saddled with a youthful defense, which Foles could be able to exploit through the air while Fournette pounds it between the tackles.

