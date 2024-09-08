Intrastate rivals collide in the Sunshine State as Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins host Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in an NFL Week 1 showdown on CBS and Paramount+. Mike McDaniel's team finished second in the AFC East last season with an 11-6 record and will try to have another strong season on their home turf. They host a Jaguars side that went 9-8 last season and missed out on the playoffs. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get 50% off your first year when you sign up here (expires 9/23/24).

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium is at 1 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Dolphins vs. Jaguars odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 49.5.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season.

How to watch Jaguars vs. Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Jaguars date: Sunday, Sept. 8

Dolphins vs. Jaguars time: 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Jaguars TV channel: CBS

Dolphins vs. Jaguars streaming: Paramount+

Week 1 NFL picks for Jaguars vs. Dolphins

Before tuning into Sunday's Dolphins vs. Jaguars game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 181-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 35-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Dolphins vs. Jaguars, the model is backing Miami to cover the spread. The Dolphins are 13-4 at home and 6-1 in the month of September with McDaniel as head coach. They also went 6-3 ATS at home last season in the latest NFL betting trends, which could play in their favor against a Jags side that was 5-3 ATS on the road.

Sunday's game is expected to showcase both offenses, especially with Jaylen Waddle and 2023 receiving yards leader Tyreek Hill giving the Jaguars secondary a run for their money. Lawrence has weapons of his own, including rookie wideout Brian Thomas Jr. but Miami's early-season home dominance has the model leaning on the hosts to cover as favorites.

