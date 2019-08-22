Dolphins vs. Jaguars odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 3 NFL picks from legendary expert on 12-3 run

Nick Foles will make his long-awaited Jaguars debut when Jacksonville visits the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 of the NFL preseason. It's an 8 p.m. ET kickoff on Thursday from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Foles, named Super Bowl MVP following the 2017 season with the Eagles, signed a four-year deal with the Jaguars this offseason with $50 million guaranteed. He replaces Blake Bortles, who was released after Jacksonville went 5-11 last year. Bookmakers list Miami as a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Jaguars odds, with the over-under for total points set at 37.5. Before you make any Dolphins vs. Jaguars picks, see the NFL predictions from legendary handicapper Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

Goldberg enjoyed a scorching finish to last season, nailing three-way parlays during Week 17 and Conference Championship Weekend. With those very selective NFL picks, Goldberg finished last year on a sick 12-3 heater.

This is the same handicapper who enjoyed 15 winning seasons in his 17-year ESPN run. In 2017, Hammer competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal's NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 in against-the-spread picks. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Now Goldberg, a longtime former radio host in Miami, has found extreme value on one side of the Jaguars vs. Dolphins spread on Thursday night. He's sharing his pick over at SportsLine.

Goldberg knows the Dolphins will start 14-year veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback in this dress rehearsal game. Fitzpatrick posted a career-high 100.4 passer rating in the eight games he started for the Buccaneers last season, and teammates universally respect his leadership. Behind Fitzpatrick, second-year quarterback Josh Rosen is making strides and showing why he was the No. 10 overall pick last year by Arizona.

Miami, which has split its first two preseason games, is 4-0-1 against the spread in its last five preseason games.

But just because Miami is at home and has been money in the preseason doesn't mean it will cover the Jaguars vs. Dolphins spread.

Goldberg knows you can throw out the Jaguars' 0-2 preseason record because they're putting much more emphasis on this dress rehearsal game. Wideout Dede Westbrook has been catching Foles' deep passes in stride during camp, and you can expect that duo to hook up multiple times Thursday night. "Nothing against Blake [Bortles] at all. Blake is a great friend of mine. But to be out there with Nick, a Super Bowl MVP quarterback, obviously, that's what we've been lacking,″ Westbrook told reporters.

Not only will Foles make his debut, but the Jags' entire starting offensive line is also expected to suit up. Three starters missed the first two preseason games with minor injuries. According to Jaguars insiders, in many ways the team is treating Thursday night like a regular season game.

Goldberg has digested all of this and found an X-factor that made him jump all over one side of the spread. You can only see what it is, and who to back, at SportsLine.

Who wins Jaguars vs. Dolphins? And what X-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see Hammerin' Hank Goldberg's strong Jaguars vs. Dolphins picks, all from the handicapping legend who finished last year on a 12-3 run.