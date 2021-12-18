Who's Playing
New York @ Miami
Current Records: New York 3-10; Miami 6-7
What to Know
The Miami Dolphins are 9-2 against the New York Jets since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success next Sunday. Miami will take on New York at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium after a week off. The Dolphins should still be riding high after a victory, while the Jets will be looking to right the ship.
Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the New York Giants last week, winning 20-9. Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 244 yards on 41 attempts. Tagovailoa ended up with a passer rating of 139.30.
Meanwhile, New York has to be hurting after a devastating 30-9 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. For the second time this season, the Jets couldn't find the end zone, and they got their points from three field goals.
Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Eddy Pineiro delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.
The Dolphins are now 6-7 while New York sits at 3-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Miami is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 79.2 on average. The Jets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 84.2 on average. Yards on the ground might be a real commodity in this one.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Miami have won nine out of their last 13 games against New York.
- Nov 21, 2021 - Miami 24 vs. New York 17
- Nov 29, 2020 - Miami 20 vs. New York 3
- Oct 18, 2020 - Miami 24 vs. New York 0
- Dec 08, 2019 - New York 22 vs. Miami 21
- Nov 03, 2019 - Miami 26 vs. New York 18
- Nov 04, 2018 - Miami 13 vs. New York 6
- Sep 16, 2018 - Miami 20 vs. New York 12
- Oct 22, 2017 - Miami 31 vs. New York 28
- Sep 24, 2017 - New York 20 vs. Miami 6
- Dec 17, 2016 - Miami 34 vs. New York 13
- Nov 06, 2016 - Miami 27 vs. New York 23
- Nov 29, 2015 - New York 38 vs. Miami 20
- Oct 04, 2015 - New York 27 vs. Miami 14