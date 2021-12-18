Who's Playing

New York @ Miami

Current Records: New York 3-10; Miami 6-7

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins are 9-2 against the New York Jets since November of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success next Sunday. Miami will take on New York at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium after a week off. The Dolphins should still be riding high after a victory, while the Jets will be looking to right the ship.

Miami was able to grind out a solid win over the New York Giants last week, winning 20-9. Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 244 yards on 41 attempts. Tagovailoa ended up with a passer rating of 139.30.

Meanwhile, New York has to be hurting after a devastating 30-9 loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. For the second time this season, the Jets couldn't find the end zone, and they got their points from three field goals.

Special teams was responsible for all of the team's points. K Eddy Pineiro delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Dolphins are now 6-7 while New York sits at 3-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Miami is stumbling into the matchup with the second fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 79.2 on average. The Jets have experienced some struggles of their own as they are third worst in the NFL in rushing yards per game, with only 84.2 on average. Yards on the ground might be a real commodity in this one.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Miami have won nine out of their last 13 games against New York.