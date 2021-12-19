The Miami Dolphins lead the all-time series with their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets, by a single game, 56-55-1. Gang Green will try to even the score on Sunday when they play in South Florida, where the Jets haven't won since 2015. Miami is coming off of its bye week. Meanwhile, the Jets are hoping to get anything going on offense after not posting more than 300 total yards in the last three games. You can see what happens next in the long-standing rivalry when you stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff for the AFC East clash is set for 1 p.m. ET from Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is favored by 10 points in the latest Jets vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over-under is listed at 42. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start and include the NFL on CBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Jets

Jets vs. Dolphins date: Sunday, Dec. 19

Jets vs. Dolphins time: 1 p.m. ET

Jets vs. Dolphins TV channel: CBS

Jets vs. Dolphins live stream: Paramount+

Week 15 NFL picks for Jets vs. Dolphins

Before you tune in to Sunday's Jets vs. Dolphins game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. The model enters Week 15 of the 2021 season on an incredible 132-96 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jets vs. Dolphins, the model predicts that Miami will cover the spread at home. The Jets have only been the favorite in Miami twice since 2009, and haven't covered against the spread in south Florida since 2014. This season, the Jets have covered in just three of their 13 games.

New York starting offensive tackle George Fant and defensive lineman Sheldon Rankins both started the week unable to practice with knee injuries. SportsLine's model predicts Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will throw for 250 yards with a strong shot at two scores. The Dolphins' defense should continue its strong play against a slumping Jets side.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.