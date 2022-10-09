A pair of AFC East rivals will square off in Week 5 as the Miami Dolphins visit the New York Jets on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Miami is off to a 3-1 start on the season, but will be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa after he suffered a concussion on Thursday Night Football in Week 4. Teddy Bridgewater will replace Tagovailoa and match wits with a Robert Saleh-led squad that ranks 10th in total defense. The Jets are 2-2 on the season thanks to a pair of double-digit, fourth-quarter comebacks and have outgained opponents by a total of 152 yards through the first four games of the season. It's a critical divisional matchup and you can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try for free for 30 days with the promo code NFLONCBS.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Dolphins vs. Jets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 45. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Jets

Dolphins vs. Jets date: Sunday, Oct. 9

Dolphins vs. Jets time: 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Jets TV channel: CBS

Dolphins vs. Jets streaming: Paramount+

Week 5 NFL picks for Jets vs. Dolphins

Before tuning into Sunday's Dolphins vs. Jets game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 140-105 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jets vs. Dolphins, the model is predicting under 45 total points. Both offenses have looked high-octane when playing from behind at times throughout the season, but they've also struggled in close, physical contests. Neither team has topped 100 yards rushing in a game, as the Jets rank 27th on the ground, while the Dolphins are 29th.

Miami's strength throughout the season has been attacking downfield with Tyreek Hill and getting the ball to Jaylen Waddle in space, but Bridgewater taking over could limit the passing attack's capabilities. Bridgewater is an experienced and capable backup, but he's been risk-averse throughout his career and it's hard to imagine Mike McDaniel feels like he can be very aggressive in this spot.

Meanwhile, Zach Wilson looked pretty pedestrian in his first start for the Jets last week. He went 18-of-36 for 252 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. That's a big reason why the model predicts that the under hits nearly 60 percent of the time.

