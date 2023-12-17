The Miami Dolphins are coming off one of the most shocking finishes of the 2023 NFL season as they prepare to host the New York Jets in Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The Titans put together two touchdown drives over the game's final five minutes, made a two-point conversion and stunned the Dolphins, 28-27, on Monday Night Football. Will Miami rebound after a short week against the division-rival Jets? You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Fla. is at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Per SportsLine consensus, Miami is an eight-point favorite in the latest Jets vs. Dolphins odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 36.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows.

How to watch Jets vs. Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Jets date: Sunday, Dec. 17



Dolphins vs. Jets time: 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Jets TV channel: CBS

Dolphins vs. Jets streaming: Paramount+

Week 15 NFL picks for Jets vs. Dolphins

Before tuning into Sunday's Dolphins vs. Jets game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 176-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 30-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Jets vs. Dolphins, the model is picking Miami to cover the spread at home. Even with last week's stunning and chaotic home loss to the Titans, the Dolphins are 4-2 against the spread in Miami this season. The Dolphins have also bounced back well after a loss this season, going 2-1 ATS in their few games following a defeat. They've won all three games after a loss straight-up, winning by an average of 12 points.

The Dolphins have won six of their last seven matchups against the Jets, including a 34-13 victory at MetLife Stadium on November 24 in the NFL's first Black Friday game. The Dolphins have won seven straight games over the Jets in Miami, with New York's last win in South Beach coming in 2015. The Jets are coming off a 30-6 win at home against the Texans last week, but they entered on a five-game losing streak, scoring only nine points per game over that stretch. Miami is second in the NFL in scoring (31.6 points per game) and the model expects the Dolphins' offense to be too much for New York to keep up with, projecting the Dolphins to cover the spread in over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

