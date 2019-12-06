Dolphins vs. Jets prediction: How to watch, stream AFC East matchup on CBS, CBS All Access

The New York Jets have experienced their fair share of embarrassing losses this season, with the latest one coming at the expense of the Cincinnati Bengals -- handing them their first win of the season. The Bengals weren't the first previously winless team that got their first win against the Jets, with that honor belonging to the Miami Dolphins in Week 9. Miami beat New York 26-18 for their first win, a stretch which the Dolphins have won three of their past five games. The Jets won three in a row since the Dolphins loss, but their two losses between them are to the previously winless teams mentioned above.

Can the Jets find a way to beat the Dolphins and avoid a sweep, or will the Dolphins find a way to win four of six after an 0-7 start? We'll dive into that, but first, some details on how and when to tune into the game.

How to watch



Date: Sunday, Dec. 8 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, N.J.)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

The Dolphins experienced a turnaround after being deemed one of the worst teams in NFL history after their 0-7 start. That started with a shocking win over the New York Jets five weeks ago as Miami has averaged 24.6 points per game and 308.2 yards per game during the stretch (much higher than the season average of 16.7 and 276.9). The Dolphins defense has allowed 27.8 points over the past five games, but allowed 36.3 over the past three (last in points per game at 31.4). While Miami sits with a 3-9 record, their next three opponents are a combined 7-29. There's an opportunity for the Dolphins to win more games in the next few weeks.

The Jets had an outside chance of making the playoffs until last week's embarrassing loss to the Bengals, sending them to 4-8 and virtually out of the AFC playoff race. If the Jets didn't lose to the Dolphins and Bengals, they are sitting at 6-6 and one game behind the Pittsburgh Steelers for the final playoff spot in the AFC. Quarterback Sam Darnold has still been playing well with seven touchdowns and one interception over the last four games -- and that's with the Jets averaging just 85.3 rush yards per game. The Jets ave averaging 27 points per game over the last four games (despite scoring just six last week) and allowing just 17.3.

Prediction

The Jets were the only team the Dolphins didn't have a turnover against in the first meeting, so that should change in the rematch. Miami is still last in yards per carry (3.1) and rush yards per game (62.8), which isn't good against a Jets run defense that allows just 2.9 yards per carry and 75.2 yards per game (both first in NFL).

For the Jets to take the rematch in New York, they have to commit to the run against a Dolphins defense that allows 143.5 yards on the ground (31st in NFL). The Jets may average just 3.2 yards per carry (31st in NFL), but that's the way to put the Dolphins away early. Miami in cold weather games doesn't seem to go well either.

Pick: Jets 27, Dolphins 17