Despite a 2-6 start, the Miami Dolphins enter the final week of the regular season with a fighting chance to make the playoffs and it all begins with a win on the road over the New York Jets on Sunday. Miami will also need a Denver loss to Kansas City to get in and that game will be played simultaneously. Meanwhile, the Jets are coming off their biggest loss of the season in Buffalo and appear to be at a crossroads organizationally. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (hip) is doubtful, while receivers Tyreek Hill (wrist/illness) and Jaylen Waddle (knee) are both listed as questionable.

Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Jets are favored by 1 point in the latest Jets vs. Dolphins odds, while the over/under is 37.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Dolphins vs. Jets picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Jets vs. Dolphins spread: Jets -1

Jets vs. Dolphins over/under: 37.5 points

Jets vs. Dolphins money line: Dolphins -102, Jets -118

Why the Jets can cover

With Aaron Rodgers healthy entering the season, the Jets had postseason and even title aspirations but have fallen well short. They're 4-12 on the season and facing some major upheaval this offseason, with a head coaching vacancy and questions surrounding Rodgers' future with the team.

However, the Jets still rank top five in the NFL in total defense and Rodgers, Breece Hall, Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson give the offense a quartet capable of winning one-on-one matchups. New York covered as a 6.5-point underdog in Miami on Dec. 10 with a 32-26 loss in overtime and this is a squad that would revel in spoiling Miami's playoff dreams.

Why the Dolphins can cover

Meanwhile, the Dolphins have won six of their last eight despite the fact that the offense has been a disappointment all season and is dealing with multiple injury issues. Miami hasn't posted more than 400 yards of total offense in a game all season after doing so six times in 2023 on the way to an 11-6 season.

Luckily, the defense has picked up the slack throughout the season. After ranking 22nd in the NFL in scoring defense a season ago, the Miami defense ranks eighth in points allowed and third in yards allowed in 2024. The Dolphins also rank fifth in the NFL in third-down defense (35.0%) and second in red-zone touchdown percentage allowed (46.0%).

