The AFC East got a jolt of electricity on Sunday. Not only did the Buffalo Bills advance to a perfect 4-0 record with a win over the New Orleans Saints, but the New England Patriots also turned in their most convincing performance of the 2025 season. Drake Maye tossed two scores, Marcus Jones returned a punt 87 yards for another, and Mike Vrabel's squad ran away with a 42-13 victory to secure a second-place spot in the division.

Now it's time to see if one more AFC East club can make some noise, with the New York Jets visiting the Miami Dolphins in the first of two "Monday Night Football" matchups to close out Week 4. The Jets couldn't hold on to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, but they've got Justin Fields back under center after the quarterback cleared concussion protocol. The Dolphins, meanwhile, are hoping their own signal-caller, the embattled Tua Tagovailoa, can finally translate news-conference bravado to late-game stability.

Which desperate franchise is due for victory on Monday night? Only time will tell, but this matchup is must-see TV. We've got everything you need to know right here, including how to tune in and which players to monitor.

Where to watch Dolphins vs. Jets live

Date: Monday, Sept. 29 | Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 29 | 7:15 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida) TV: ESPN | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)

ESPN | Fubo (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Dolphins -2.5; O/U 44.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)



Key questions

How will Justin Fields manage his return to the field? Absent for one game due to a concussion, Fields brings much more dynamism as a rusher than fill-in Tyrod Taylor, but he remains something of an erratic evaluation when it comes to throwing the ball. He might be a little less inclined to take off on the ground given his recent injury, but then again, maybe he'll lean even more into his legs to ease back into action, considering the run game is his strong suit. Either way, his athleticism figures to give New York some offensive lift.

Absent for one game due to a concussion, Fields brings much more dynamism as a rusher than fill-in Tyrod Taylor, but he remains something of an erratic evaluation when it comes to throwing the ball. He might be a little less inclined to take off on the ground given his recent injury, but then again, maybe he'll lean even more into his legs to ease back into action, considering the run game is his strong suit. Either way, his athleticism figures to give New York some offensive lift. Can Breece Hall finally break out? The Jets running back is still searching for his first 20-yard carry of the season, averaging a career-low 4.1 yards per carry out of New York's backfield. But this could be just the matchup he needs to break loose: Not only is Fields back under center, giving the Jets a legitimate threat to scramble for a big gain, but the Dolphins are giving up an average of 145 rushing yards per game, which ranks 29th in the entire NFL. If he finds open space in this one, it could go a long way in powering an upset.

The Jets running back is still searching for his first 20-yard carry of the season, averaging a career-low 4.1 yards per carry out of New York's backfield. But this could be just the matchup he needs to break loose: Not only is Fields back under center, giving the Jets a legitimate threat to scramble for a big gain, but the Dolphins are giving up an average of 145 rushing yards per game, which ranks 29th in the entire NFL. If he finds open space in this one, it could go a long way in powering an upset. Does Tua Tagovailoa have what it takes to finish strong? This season hasn't been a total failure for Miami's quarterback, who hit more than 80% of his pass attempts against the Patriots in Week 3. It's just been an abjectly disappointing season in terms of crunch-time reliability, with Tagovailoa already up to five turnovers on the year, with a slew of them coming late in the game. Fortunately for Dolphins fans, the Jets defense hasn't exactly been a juggernaut, either, giving up an average of 31 points per game during their 0-3 start.

X factor to watch

De'Von Achane MIA • RB • #28 Att 30 Yds 147 Rec Yds 141 TDs 2 View Profile

Tagovailoa and coach Mike McDaniel are under pressure to come up big when it matters most for Miami's offense, but lost in the understandable criticism of the two biggest decision-makers is the young Achane, who's made the most of his touches as one of the Dolphins' most electric multipurpose weapons. His size dictates he may never warrant a full workload as a ball carrier, but he's averaging almost 8 yards per catch as a steadily involved receiver, tying Tyreek Hill for the team lead in total targets (23). He's as capable as anyone of exploding for six.

Dolphins vs. Jets prediction, pick

It's not a surprise the Dolphins are favored, if ever so slightly, in this battle of ailing AFC East teams. Not because they're at home, but because they're probably even more desperate to claim their first win of 2024. This is a group that not long ago boasted one of the league's most high-octane offenses en route to playoff appearances, after all. Then again, maybe that was a long time ago, at least in NFL years. Because the Tagovailoa-McDaniel combo seems to grow more averse to clutch decision-making each week.

The Jets aren't exactly a beacon of stability, either, struggling to dominate defensively despite Aaron Glenn's oversight and all but digging their own hole with emergency quarterback Tyrod Taylor a week ago. Fields' return may or may not represent an actual boost for their passing attack, considering he's functioned much better as a rushing playmaker than steady passer. But we should remember Fields turned in a truly promising dual-threat showing when faced with a so-so defense in the Pittsburgh Steelers back in Week 1.

We tend to think he'll find plenty of green grass operating against the Dolphins' defense this time around. And even if Tagovailoa feeds Achane, Hill and Jaylen Waddle to keep pace on the scoreboard, pressure has tended to squeeze rather than elevate this Miami group before. Give us the J-E-T-S in a nail-biter.

Pick: Jets 24, Dolphins 22 | Jets +2.5, Over 44.5