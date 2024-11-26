The Miami Dolphins will try to win their fourth consecutive game and improve their playoff chances when they take on the Green Bay Packers in a 2024 NFL Thanksgiving night matchup. Miami is coming off a 34-15 win over the New England Patriots, while Green Bay defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, in Week 12. The Dolphins (5-6), who are 1.5 games behind the Denver Broncos for the final AFC playoff spot, are 2-3 on the road this season. The Packers (8-3), who have won six of seven, including two in a row, are 4-2 on their home field.

Kickoff from Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis., is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. The Packers are three-point favorites in the latest Dolphins vs. Packers odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 47. Before making any Packers vs. Dolphins picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Dolphins vs. Packers spread: Packers -3



Dolphins vs. Packers over/under: 47 points

Dolphins vs. Packers money line: Dolphins +146, Packers -174

MIA: Dolphins are 5-5 against the spread in their last 10 games

GB: Packers are 5-5 ATS in their last 10 games

Why you should back the Packers

Veteran quarterback Jordan Love powers Green Bay's offense. In nine games, he has completed 173 of 280 passes (61.8%) for 2,244 yards and 18 touchdowns with 11 interceptions and a 92.0 rating. In last Sunday's win, he did not throw a pick, the first game this season in which he did not have a give-away. Love has thrown for over 200 yards in seven games.

Also leading the offense is veteran running back Josh Jacobs. In 11 games, he has carried 202 times for 944 yards (4.7 average) and seven touchdowns. He has had six explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 38. He also has 23 receptions for 186 yards (8.1 average) and one touchdown. In last Sunday's win over San Francisco, he carried 26 times for 106 yards (4.1 average) and three touchdowns. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back the Dolphins

Veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa leads Miami's offense. Although limited to seven games due to injury, he has guided Miami to a 4-3 mark, completing 170 of 232 passes (73.3%) for 1,760 yards and 13 touchdowns with four interceptions. In last Sunday's win over New England, he completed 29 of 40 passes (72.5%) for 317 yards and four touchdowns with no interceptions and a season-high 128.9 rating.

Love's top target is wide receiver Tyreek Hill. In 11 games, he has 49 receptions for 571 yards (11.7 average) and three touchdowns. He has seven explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 80. He also has 204 yards after the catch and 30 first-down conversions. See which team to pick here.

