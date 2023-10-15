The Carolina Panthers are still searching for their first win of the 2023 NFL season and will try again in Week 6 when they visit the Miami Dolphins on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Carolina suffered its worst loss of the season in Week 5, falling to the surging Detroit Lions, 42-24. The Panthers will now visit a Dolphins team that is 4-1 and coming off of a 31-16 win against the New York Giants. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Dolphins are 14-point favorites in the latest Dolphins vs. Panthers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.

How to watch Panthers vs. Dolphins

Dolphins vs. Panthers date: Sunday, Oct. 15

Dolphins vs. Panthers time: 1 p.m. ET

Dolphins vs. Panthers TV channel: CBS

Dolphins vs. Panthers streaming: Paramount+

Week 6 NFL picks for Panthers vs. Dolphins

Before tuning into Sunday's Dolphins vs. Panthers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, enters Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

For Dolphins vs. Panthers, the model is picking Over 47.5 total points to be scored. Miami will be without star running back De'Von Achane on Sunday, but still has the most potent offense in the league. Tua Tagovailoa leads the NFL in passing yards and Tyreek Hill leads in receiving yards, and they should continue leading Miami's speedy offense in Week 6.

Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young threw for three TDs in Week 5, so Carolina is expected to put up points. However, he is also averaging one interceptions per game and is going up against a Dolphins defense that put up 11 fantasy points against the Giants last week. Expect Miami to run up the scoreboard in Week 6 with the Panthers fighting to match the intensity.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.