Who's Playing

New England @ Miami

Current Records: New England 6-7; Miami 8-5

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins will stay at home another week and welcome the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. ET Dec. 20 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins have a defense that allows only 18.85 points per game, so New England's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Miami was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 33-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs. Miami was down 30-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Despite the defeat, they got a solid performance out of QB Tua Tagovailoa, who passed for two TDs and 316 yards on 48 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Tagovailoa this season.

Miami's defense was a presence as well, as it collected three interceptions and one fumble. Those interceptions were spread across their defensive unit.

Meanwhile, the night started off rough for New England last Thursday, and it ended that way, too. They suffered a grim 24-3 defeat to the Los Angeles Rams. QB Cam Newton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 119 yards passing.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. One last thing to keep an eye out for: the Dolphins hit the middle of the field hard in their last game, throwing between the hash marks for 29 yards on 4.83 yards per attempt. This is exactly where the Patriots' defense has most struggled to contain the passing attack, however; they have allowed 34 passing yards on this side of the field out of a total 2,976 passing yards allowed.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $88.80

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Dolphins as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

New England have won seven out of their last 11 games against Miami.

Sep 13, 2020 - New England 21 vs. Miami 11

Dec 29, 2019 - Miami 27 vs. New England 24

Sep 15, 2019 - New England 43 vs. Miami 0

Dec 09, 2018 - Miami 34 vs. New England 33

Sep 30, 2018 - New England 38 vs. Miami 7

Dec 11, 2017 - Miami 27 vs. New England 20

Nov 26, 2017 - New England 35 vs. Miami 17

Jan 01, 2017 - New England 35 vs. Miami 14

Sep 18, 2016 - New England 31 vs. Miami 24

Jan 03, 2016 - Miami 20 vs. New England 10

Oct 29, 2015 - New England 36 vs. Miami 7

Top Projected Fantasy Players