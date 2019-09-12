Dolphins vs. Patriots: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Miami (home) vs. New England (away)

Current Records: Miami 0-1-0; New England 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Miami 7-9-0; New England 11-5-0;

What to Know

New England will be playing 60 minutes on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will square off against Miami at 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with New England winning the first 38-7 at home and Miami taking the second 34-33.

After losing to Pittsburgh the last time they met, the Patriots decided to demonstrate that turnabout is fair play. New England made easy work of Pittsburgh last Sunday and carried off a 33-3 win. QB Tom Brady earned his paycheck as he passed for 341 yards and 3 touchdowns. Brady ended up with a passer rating of 124.90.

Miami couldn't capitalize on their home-field advantage in their season opener. They took a serious blow against Baltimore, falling 10-59. The result was an unpleasant reminder to the Dolphins of the 40 to nothing defeat they experienced in the two teams' previous head-to-head Oct. 26 of 2017.

New England's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Miami's loss dropped them down to 0-1. Two last-season defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Patriots were second in rushing touchdowns allowed, finishing the 2018 season giving up only seven. Less enviably, the Dolphins ranked second worst with respect to rushing yards allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 145.3 on average. So, the Miami squad has its work cut out for it.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Patriots are a big 19 point favorite against the Dolphins.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

New England have won five out of their last eight games against Miami.