The Dolphins have owned this matchup as of late, winning seven of their last eight games against New England including four straight in Miami. Of course, a key cog to that success against the Patriots is Tua Tagovailoa, who is 6-0 in his career against New England.
Dolphins vs. Patriots live updates: Inactives, prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch Week 12 game
The Dolphins look to remain in the hunt for a wild card spot
We have ourselves an AFC East showdown on deck from Hard Rock Stadium as the New England Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 12.
This is the second time that these two clubs have faced one another this season, but each is going to look remarkably different this time around, particularly under center. Back in Week 5 when the Dolphins edged out a 15-10 win in Foxborough, Miami was starting Tyler Huntley in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, while the Patriots still had Jacoby Brissett under center. Now, Tagovailoa is back off injured reserve and first-round rookie Drake Maye has since been installed as QB1 for New England, creating what should be a much more prolific offensive head-to-head.
The Dolphins have owned this matchup as of late, winning seven of their last eight meeting, including four straight in Miami. For his career, Tagovailoa is a perfect 6-0 against the Patriots and will look keep that record unblemished coming out of Sunday.
As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of this division rivalry. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.
Patriots vs. Dolphins where to watch
Date: Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)
TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Dolphins -7, O/U 46 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Miami enters this matchup with their AFC East rival at 4-6 but still clinging to playoff hopes. They are currently the No. 9 seed in the conference but just a game out of the loss column of the Denver Broncos, who are slotted with the final playoff spot as the No. 7 seed. A win today would certainly help keep them in the hunt.
Hello and welcome to Week 12 where we have Patriots-Dolphins on deck from Hard Rock Stadium.
-
2:21
NFL Week 12 Preview: Broncos at Raiders
-
1:27
NFL Week 12 Preview: Titans at Texans
-
2:28
NFL Week 12 Preview: Chiefs at Panthers
-
2:57
NFL Week 12 Preview: Patriots at Dolphins
-
3:23
Giants Turn To Tommy DeVito Sunday vs. Tampa Bay
-
0:49
Malik Nabers Questionable, Mike Evans To Return Sunday
-
2:27
Bo Nix, Broncos Look To Keep Rolling, Visit Raiders
-
2:05
Ailing 49ers To Start Brandon Allen At Green Bay
-
2:02
NFL News & Notes: Giants Grant Daniel Jones' Request To Be Released
-
3:36
NFL News & Notes: Ailing 49ers Without Brock Purdy On Sunday Against Packers
-
0:05
NFL News & Notes: How 49ers Can Beat Packers With Injury Issues
-
2:48
NFL News & Notes: Aftermath Of Daniel Jones' Release
-
9:31
Breaking News: Giants Release QB Daniel Jones
-
1:11
This Just In: Brock Purdy (Right Shoulder) Underwent An MRI
-
1:36
Jonathon Brooks Set To Make Season debut vs. Chiefs
-
1:34
Week 12 FFT Panic Meter: Isiah Pacheco
-
1:27
Week 12 FFT Panic Meter: Devonta Smith
-
0:49
Week 12 FFT Panic Meter: Mark Andrews
-
1:39
Week 12 FFT Panic Meter: What to expect from Deebo Samuel
-
0:49
This Just In: NFL Flexes Broncos-Chargers To Thursday Night Football