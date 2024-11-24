Dolphins vs. Patriots live updates: Inactives, prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch Week 12 game

We have ourselves an AFC East showdown on deck from Hard Rock Stadium as the New England Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 12.

This is the second time that these two clubs have faced one another this season, but each is going to look remarkably different this time around, particularly under center. Back in Week 5 when the Dolphins edged out a 15-10 win in Foxborough, Miami was starting Tyler Huntley in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, while the Patriots still had Jacoby Brissett under center. Now, Tagovailoa is back off injured reserve and first-round rookie Drake Maye has since been installed as QB1 for New England, creating what should be a much more prolific offensive head-to-head.

The Dolphins have owned this matchup as of late, winning seven of their last eight meeting, including four straight in Miami. For his career, Tagovailoa is a perfect 6-0 against the Patriots and will look keep that record unblemished coming out of Sunday.

As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of this division rivalry. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Patriots vs. Dolphins where to watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 24 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

TV: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Dolphins -7, O/U 46 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)