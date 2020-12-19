The Miami Dolphins and the New England Patriots will face off in an AFC East clash at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is 8-5 overall and 4-3 at home, while New England is 6-7 overall and 2-5 on the road. The Patriots beat the Dolphins 21-11 when the teams last met in Week 1.

Dolphins vs. Patriots spread: Dolphins -1.5

Dolphins vs. Patriots over-under: 41.5 points

Dolphins vs. Patriots money line: New England +125, Miami -105

What you need to know about the Dolphins

The Dolphins lost 33-27 to the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday. Miami lost for just the second time in its past nine games. The Dolphins could not hold onto a 10-point lead and lost despite creating four turnovers, which tied a team single game record, Miami is the only team in the NFL to force a turnover in every game this season. Xavien Howard has an INT in five straight games and leads the NFL with a career-high nine INTs.

Jerome Baker had eight tackles and a career-high 2.5 sacks last week. He had career-high 16 tackles, a sack and a forced fumble in the Week 1 meeting. Tua Tagovailoa completed 28 of 48 passes for a career-high 316 yards and two TDs vs. one INT (first of his career) and rushed for his first career TD last week. The Dolphins lead the all-time series with the Patriots, 55-52.

What you need to know about the Patriots

The Patriots absorbed a 24-3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Thursday. New England has split its past four games. The Patriots mustered only 220 total yards, with just 62 in the second half. Cam Newton was 9 of 16 for 119 yards and was sacked four times before he was benched for the final three series of the game. New England has seven losses for the first time since 2002, officially ending its NFL-record streak of 17 straight seasons with at least 10 wins.

The Patriots rank 24th in the league in total offense. They rank 29th in the league in passing. New England ranks fifth in the league in rushing yards per game. Adrian Phillips led the team with 10 tackles last week. He had nine tackles and an INT in the Week 1 meeting. J.C, Jackson ranks second in the NFL with seven INTs. Bill Belichick has a 26-17 record vs. Miami.

