A pair of AFC East teams trying to keep up with the Buffalo Bills will open their season in Week 1 when the Miami Dolphins take on the New England Patriots on Sunday. New England is coming off a postseason appearance with rookie quarterback Mac Jones at the helm of the offense, while Miami went 9-8 and fired head coach Brian Flores. Mike McDaniel has taken over after serving as Kyle Shanahan's right-hand man in San Francisco and the hope is that he can have a hand in helping develop third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa into a franchise player. It's a big rivalry matchup to start the season and you can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff for Dolphins vs. Patriots is set for 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Caesars Sportsbook lists Miami as a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Dolphins odds, while the over/under for total points is 46. In select markets, Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more. The Premium Plan is $9.99 per month and you can watch your local CBS live stream, including plenty of sports like SEC on CBS, NFL on CBS, and the PGA Tour, with no ads, on demand and the ability to download episodes for offline viewing. Both plans come with a free week to start and include the NFL on CBS, so sign up now here.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Patriots

Patriots vs. Dolphins date: Sunday, Sept. 11

Patriots vs. Dolphins time: 1 p.m. ET

Patriots vs. Dolphins TV: CBS

Patriots vs. Dolphins streaming: Paramount+

Week 1 NFL picks for Patriots vs. Dolphins

Before tuning into Sunday's Dolphins vs. Patriots game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Dolphins vs. Patriots, the model is backing Miami to cover as a 3.5-point favorite. These two teams battled for second place in the division and a playoff spot, with New England ultimately winning out, but the Dolphins took massive steps to improve around Tagovailoa.

They traded for six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Tyreek Hill and he'll pair with second-year slot man Jaylen Waddle to give Tagovailoa one of the most dynamic receiving tandems in the league. They also upgraded Tagovailoa's protection and are hopeful that a defense that ranked in the top half of the league last year in points allowed and yards allowed can still be stout with most of its pieces back.

Meanwhile, the Patriots have a young quarterback and will deal with the loss of Josh McDaniels after he took the head coaching job for the Raiders. The model predicts tough sledding for Mac Jones, as he throws for under 200 yards and throws for more interceptions than touchdowns on average to help the Dolphins cover.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Visit Paramount+ now to stream your live local CBS sporting events, including the NFL, SEC on CBS, and so much more.