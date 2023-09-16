The Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots will begin AFC East play when the division-rivals collide on Sunday Night Football at Gillette Stadium. The Dolphins (1-0) started the season with a wild 36-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in arguably the most entertaining game in Week 1. The game featured seven lead changes, 60 combined first downs, 70 combined points and 969 total yards. The Patriots (0-1) dropped their season opener to the Eagles, 25-20. With the defeat, New England has lost three straight season-openers for the first time since 1992-94.

Kickoff is 8:20 p.m. ET. Miami is a 3-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Patriots odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Patriots vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Patriots spread: Dolphins -3

Dolphins vs. Patriots over/under: 46.5 points

Dolphins vs. Patriots money line: Dolphins -165, Patriots +140

MIA: WR Tyreek Hill leads the NFL in receiving yards (215)

NE: QB Mac Jones ranks fourth in the league in passing yards (316)

Why the Dolphins can cover

Tua Tagovailoa has had success in his career against Bill Belichick and the Patriots. The lefty quarterback is a perfect 4-0 in his career against Belichick and New England, completing 68.5% of his passes over those four games. Tagovailoa can become just the second quarterback to ever beat Belichick in five straight starts, joining the Steelers' Neil O'Donnell, who beat the coach six straight times from 1993-95.

In addition, Miami faces a Patriots offense that allowed quarterback Mac Jones to be pressured last week. In last Sunday's loss to the Eagles, Jones was sacked twice and pressured on 35.7% of his dropbacks. That bodes well for a Dolphins pass rush that had three sacks last week against the Chargers.

Why the Patriots can cover

New England has arguably the best pass-rushing duo in the league in Matthew Judon and Josh Uche. The two have combined for 29 sacks since the 2022 season, the most by any duo in the NFL. Judon and Uche registered a sack last week against the Eagles.

In addition, the Patriots have done a good job of containing Tyreek Hill recently. Including the playoffs, they have not allowed Hill to reach 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games against them. In those games, Hill has averaged just 63.4 receiving yards a game and caught just one touchdown total.

