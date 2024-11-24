Dolphins vs. Patriots score, takeaways: Tua Tagovailoa tosses four touchdowns, Miami keeps playoff hopes alive

Miami has won three straight as Tua moves to 7-0 vs. New England

The Miami Dolphins improve to 5-6 on the season and extend their winning streak to three games after a 34-15 win over the New England Patriots. This was as one-sided of a matchup that you could find on the Week 12 slate with Miami holding at least a three-score lead for the bulk of this matchup. In fact, New England was shut out for this game until the fourth quarter.

After both offenses punted to begin the game, the Patriots initially threatened to put up points, but Joey Slye missed a 45-yard field goal on the team's second possession of the afternoon. That miss was the only true gasp for Jerod Mayo's team while this game was competitive as they were mostly plagued with undisciplined play headlined by 10 penalties.

It was after that drive where Miami's offense woke up and started to blow New England out of the water. Tua Tagovailoa, who moves to 7-0 against the Patriots as a starter in his career, threw three first-half touchdowns as part of a 24-point second quarter that moved Miami firmly in the driver's seat. Running back De'Von Achane had two of those first-half scores, while Jonnu Smith, who played two seasons with New England, caught the other. 

The second half largely brought more of the same as the Dolphins added to their lead, thanks to a fumble recovery by the defense that was followed up by a Tagovailoa's fourth passing touchdown of the day with this one going to Jaylen Waddle, who finished with eight catches for 144 yards and that score. The Patriots would add 15 points in the fourth quarter, but that was largely window dressing on what was really a beatdown at Hard Rock Stadium. 

Tagovailoa finished with 317 yards to go with his four passing touchdowns. As for the Patriots, Drake Maye completed 22 of his 37 passes for 221 yards, a touchdown and an interception. 

For more on how this game unfolded, check out our takeaways below. 

Why the Dolphins won

Tua Tagovailoa continues to be surgical since coming back from injured reserve. The Dolphins quarterback was sharp in this win over New England, particularly in the first half as Miami built up its lead. Entering the locker room at halftime, Tagovailoa had completed 20 of his 27 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns to help build a 24-0 lead. During that stretch, the Dolphins offense was particularly sharp on third down, completing four of its six situations in the half.

Defensively, the Dolphins engulfed New England's offense and made lift nearly impossible for Drake Maye, who was sacked four times. Jalen Ramsey's pressure on the corner blitz showed up on a number of occasions, including in the fourth quarter when his pressure on the young QB helped result in Tyrell Dodson reeling in an interception. 

Why the Patriots lost

New England played undisciplined football essentially from the jump. As has been the case throughout the season, the offensive line was the main issue in this loss as the unit was called for seven total penalties. That includes starting tackle Vederian Lowe, who was called for four infractions on the afternoon. When the line wasn't sending the offense backward due to penalties, it was allowing four sacks and saw Drake Maye get hit a total of eight times in the loss. The defense also had little to no answer for Miami's pass catchers, particularly Jaylen Waddle and Jonnu Smith as they combined for 17 catches and two scores. 

Turning point

The game really broke open following Miami's initial touchdown in the opening minutes of the second quarter. After going up 7-0, the defense suffocated the Patriots offense, forcing a three-and-out that saw the offense move 15 yards in the wrong direction. The drive lasted just over 90 seconds, so the Miami offense was back on the field in no time and continued the momentum from the previous possession. The Dolphins traveled 66 yards in 4:47 and culminated with Tagovailoa connecting with De'Von Achane for a 9-yard touchdown to go up by two scores. That added to what would end up being a 24-point second quarter by Miami that left the Patriots in the dust.

Play of the game

It was a forgetful day for the Patriots, but Drake Maye continues to be a bright spot for the offense and the franchise as a whole. The rookie first-round pick again flashed his potential in garbage time by converting a fourth-and-15 play into a 38-yard touchdown pass to Austin Hooper. That was the lone touchdown on the day from the New England offense. 

What's next

From here, the Dolphins are getting ready for a trip to Lambeau Field where they will visit the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving night. As for the Patriots, they'll head back to Foxborough and gear up for a Week 13 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. 

Updates
(62)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

FINAL: Dolphins 34, Patriots 15

The Dolphins have moved to 5-6 on the season and still have their playoff hopes alive thanks to a win at Hard Rock Stadium over the Patriots. It was largely a dominating win for Miami, headlined by a 24-point second quarter that proved to be the knockout blow against New England. Tua Tagovailoa finished with four passing touchdowns. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Well, if there was any sort of comeback hope for New England, it likely ended right there with Tyrel Dodson hauling in a one-handed interception. Credit to Jalen Ramsey applying the pressure. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

I expect to see a lot of quick game from the Dolphins here as an extension of the running game to help burn clock. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The CBS cameras are showing Tua Tagovailoa asking for his helmet. Looks like he's coming back into the game with the Dolphins now leading by 16 points. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

Jaylen Wright never was able to handle the hand-off from Skylar Thompson and Christian Gonzalez returns it 63 yards for a touchdown. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Skylar Thompson is in at quarterback for the Dolphins with this game firmly in their grasp. Miami is going to move to 5-6 on the year and inch closer to a playoff spot. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Per the CBS broadcast, Drake Maye's first 10 career touchdown passes have gone to 10 different receivers. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

What a tremendous throw by Drake Maye. On fourth-and-15, the rookie uncorks a 38-yard touchdown to Austin Hooper. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Drake Maye was a little slow to get up on a third-and-15 throw to Boutte. The rookie has been taking a beating today. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

It just keeps getting worse for the Patriots. Waddle was ready to burst and broke off a 23-yard touchdown to help give the Dolphins a 31-0 lead. Waddle has seven catches for 141 yards and that score. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Just an absolute disaster for the Patriots. Drake Maye almost immediately under siege, sacked, and fumbles the football. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Great catch by Douglas for 27 yards. Maybe the lone spark from New England today. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Patriots safety Kyle Dugger is slow to get up after being called for DPI while covering Jonnu Smith. Jogs off the field. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Not sure taking the ball out of Drake Maye's hands is the most optimal way to move offensively. Just one of the many head-scratching decisions by the Patriots coaching staff today. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Patriots are in pure desperation mode as that double-pass trick play fails miserably. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Even with all the struggles around him, Drake Maye continues to impress. He knew is was going to take a hit, but stood strong to complete the pass for a first down. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

That's the seventh penalty called today on the Patriots offensive line. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
 
Pinned
Link copied

The Patriots defense is showing some fight to begin the second half. Christian Barmore sacked Tua Tagovailoa to help force a three-and-out for the Dolphins. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

The Dolphins have now scored at least 23 points in all five games since Tua Tagovailoa has been back (h/t Adam Beasley)

 
Pinned
Link copied

Per the CBS Sports broadcast, Tua Tagovailoa has completed nine straight passes. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

With that 29-yard reception, Jaylen Waddle is up to 118 yards on six catches in this first half. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

That's the sixth penalty called on the Patriots today and the fourth on Vederian Lowe. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Hold the phone. The officials have reversed the fumble call and say that Drake Maye's arm was moving forward, ruling it incomplete. 

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chop Robinson lays the wood down on Drake Maye and the ball pops free. The Dolphins recover and will have the ball deep in New England territory. This is getting ugly. 

 
Pinned
Link copied
