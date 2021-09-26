Jacoby Brissett will be the starting quarterback for the Miami Dolphins when they play in Las Vegas on Sunday against the Raiders at 4:05 p.m. ET. Miami's starter, Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out with a rib injury following last week's loss to Buffalo. Raiders quarterback Derek Carr was banged up after last week's win, but leads the NFL in passing yards and will start on Sunday. In addition to its gaudy passing offense, the Raiders' defense has been been just outside the top ten units in football.

With Brissett taking snaps, for Miami, expect Las Vegas to be much more aggressive this week. Although Miami lost big last week, the Dolphins have been strong against the pass and have only allowed 439 total yards through the air this season. Las Vegas is listed as a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Raiders vs. Dolphins odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5.

How to watch Dolphins vs. Raiders

Date: Sunday, Sept. 26

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+

Week 3 NFL picks for Raiders vs. Dolphins

For Dolphins vs. Raiders, the model is predicting that Las Vegas will cover the 3.5-point spread. The simulations trend towards the Raiders winning again at home by six, 28-22.

Las Vegas has been one of the consistently surprising teams to the start the 2021 NFL season. After opening the season with a Monday night win against Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, the Raiders came back with a win against one of the league's best defenses in a 26-17 win against Pittsburgh. Tight end Darren Waller has been one of the best at the position again this season, and leads all players at the position in targets with 26. He also has the second-most yards of any tight end with 170 through two games.

The model is predicting that Raiders quarterback Derek Carr will keep up his passing production and push for another 300-yard game with two touchdowns. Brissett should get his yards through the air as well, as the model also has him going over 240 yards passing. The Raiders cover in well over 50 percent of simulations.

