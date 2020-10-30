Who's Playing

Los Angeles @ Miami

Current Records: Los Angeles 5-2; Miami 3-3

What to Know

The Miami Dolphins have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will play host again and welcome the Los Angeles Rams to Hard Rock Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Miami 18.83, Los Angeles 17.71), so any points scored will be well earned.

The Dolphins kept a clean sheet against the New York Jets two weeks ago and took the game 24 to nothing. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point Miami had established a 24 to nothing advantage. No one had a standout game offensively for Miami, but they got scores from TE Durham Smythe, WR Preston Williams, and TE Adam Shaheen. QB Ryan Fitzpatrick ended up with a passer rating of 147.90.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles picked up a 24-10 victory over the Chicago Bears this past Monday. Like the Dolphins, the Rams didn't have any clear offensive standouts, but they got scores from RB Malcolm Brown, WR Josh Reynolds, and TE Gerald Everett. QB Jared Goff ended up with a passer rating of 145.40.

Los Angeles' defense was a presence, as it got past Chicago's offensive line to sack QB Nick Foles four times for a loss of 31 yards. Leading the way was OLB Leonard Floyd and his two sacks. Floyd now has four sacks through seven games.

The Dolphins are expected to lose this next one by 4. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought Miami up to 3-3 and Los Angeles to 5-2. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Miami enters the contest with only seven passing touchdowns allowed, good for second best in the league. As for the Rams, they rank third in the NFL when it comes to touchdowns allowed, with only 13 on the season.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium -- Miami Gardens, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Rams are a 4-point favorite against the Dolphins, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Miami won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.