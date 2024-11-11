The Los Angeles Rams (4-4) will host the Miami Dolphins (2-6) for a primetime contest on Monday Night Football. These teams have been on different trajectories lately. Los Angeles has strung along a three-game win streak. Last week, the Rams went on the road and beat the Seattle Seahawks, 26-20 in overtime. As for the Dolphins, they've dropped three games in a row. In Week 9, the Buffalo Bills beat Miami, 30-27, although the Dolphins covered as 6-point underdogs. Miami receiver Tyreek Hill (wrist) missed practice on Saturday and could be sidelined.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Dolphins vs. Rams odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 49. The Rams are -146 money-line favorites (risk $146 to win $100), while the Dolphins are +123 underdogs (risk $100 to win $123).

Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Rams vs. Dolphins:

Dolphins vs. Rams spread: Los Angeles -2.5

Dolphins vs. Rams over/under: 49 points

Dolphins vs. Rams money line: Los Angeles -146, Miami +123

MIA: Dolphins are 2-6 against the spread this season

LAR: Rams are 3-5 against the spread this season

Why the Dolphins can cover

Running back De'Von Achane is an electric and weapon in the run and pass games. Achane has plenty of quickness and explosion with the ball in his hands. The Texas A&M product has compiled 420 rushing yards, 302 receiving yards and five total touchdowns. He's totaled 60-plus rushing yards and at least 50 receiving yards in three games this season.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been effective since returning from a concussion on Oct. 27. He completed 73.7% of his passes in Week 8 and 89.3% in Week 9. He's thrown for a combined 465 yards and three touchdowns and hasn't been intercepted in that span.

Why the Rams can cover

The Rams have a potent passing attack. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the league in passing offense (231.8) with quarterback Matthew Stafford at the helm. Stafford still has impressive arm strength and can layer throws all across the field. The Georgia product is 12th in the league in passing yards (1,969) with nine passing touchdowns. He's finished with more than 250 passing yards and two-plus passing touchdowns in his last two outings.

Running back Kyren Williams brings power and consistency to the backfield. Williams is second in the NFL in carries (161) and rushing touchdowns (8) while being 13th in rushing yards (602). He's rushed for 60-plus rushing yards in six straight games. They are going up against a Dolphins defense that allows 120 rushing yards per game. Last week, Williams had 69 rushing yards and 26 receiving yards.

How to make Dolphins vs. Rams picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the total, projecting 49 combined points.

So who wins Rams vs. Dolphins on Monday Night Football?